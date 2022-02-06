Heart disease: It’s time to fight back

Friday, Feb. 4, was “Wear Red Day” in the U.S., a day set aside for Americans to wear red to raise awareness of heart disease. It’s observed on the first Friday of each February.

Chances are, you didn’t know that. Chances are, this is the first you’re hearing about a “Wear Red Day.”

Why? We wear purple for domestic violence awareness, pink for breast cancer awareness, and other colors for other causes — all of them worthwhile.

So why don’t we talk more about the leading cause of death in this country?

Heart disease is an all-encompassing term, but it often refers to coronary artery disease, which leads to heart attacks. And someone dies from it every 36 seconds. In the time you spend reading this article, six or seven people in the United States will die from heart disease. By the end of the year, about 659,000 people in the U.S. will have died from it — or 1 in every 4 deaths that occur this year.

Those statistics are sobering. Here’s a truth that’s even more sobering: About 7% of the U.S. population age 20 or older have coronary heart disease. And it’s increasingly a killer of relatively young Americans. About 2 in 10 fatal heart attacks this year will occur in people under the age of 65.

That’s a lot. Here’s another way of framing the numbers: More than 800,000 people in the United States will have a heart attack this year. Of those, more than 160,000 will be middle-aged or young Americans who are under the age of 65.

And there’s more: the rate of heart disease is higher in the Southeast — including Tennessee — than anywhere else in the country. And it’s higher in Scott County than in most of the rest of the Southeast.

Reversing the Trend

This is the cold, hard fact of heart disease: While there is certainly a genetic component to it, it is largely preventable. Understanding that is key to fighting back against this nation’s leading killer.

To understand how heart disease is preventable is to understand what causes it. High blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking are the biggest risk factors. But there are others, including diabetes, obesity, unhealthy eating, physical inactivity and heavy drinking.

High blood pressure

Not only is high blood pressure the single most important risk factor associated with heart disease, but it also greatly increases your risk for stroke. Many of the secondary risk factors for heart disease are also risk factors for high blood pressure, including obesity, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating.

High blood pressure is defined as anything above 120/80. Hypertension is defined as anything above 130/80. In 2019, more than half a million people in the U.S. died with hypertension as a primary or contributing cause.

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have hypertension, and only about one in four of those have their hypertension under control. What’s more, as many as 37 million Americans have uncontrolled hypertension of 140/90 or greater. Tennessee is one of the worst states in the country for high blood pressure.

Risk factors for high blood pressure include diabetes, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, obesity, drinking too much, using tobacco, and genetics and family history of high blood pressure. Your risk of high blood pressure increases with age, and women are more likely than men to develop high blood pressure.

So how can you reduce your risk for high blood pressure? By reducing as many of the risk factors as you can. Eat a healthy diet, which means eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, eating foods rich in fiber and protein, and limiting the intake of salt and saturated fat. Keep yourself at a healthy weight. Exercise at least two hours and 30 minutes each week. Stop smoking. Limit your alcohol intake. And make sure you’re getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

High blood cholesterol

Nearly 4 in 10 American adults have high cholesterol, which is defined as anything greater than 200 mg/dL. It is a condition that has no signs or symptoms, so the only way to know whether you’re among the 4 in 10 who are at an increased risk of heart disease or stroke is to talk to your doctor. Cholesterol readings should be a part of an annual — or more frequent, if your doctor recommends it — health screening. Cholesterol is checked with a simple blood test.

There are several health conditions that increase your risk for high blood cholesterol, such as diabetes and obesity. There’s a genetic risk, as well, so a family history of high cholesterol can increase your risk.

If you have high cholesterol, your health care team will give you advice on how to lower it. Follow their recommendations. Medication is one way to combat high blood pressure, but there are other ways that are proven effective. For one, you can make lifestyle changes, like eating foods that are lower in saturated and trans fats, exercising more, and losing weight.

Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease, as well. That’s primarily because the number of type 2 diabetics is skyrocketing in America. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which your body develops a resistance to insulin. There’s no cure for it, though it can often be prevented.

Type 2 diabetics can significantly lower their risk of complications like heart disease by carefully managing their condition. Your doctor will give you a target goal for your blood glucose level, which is measured over time through an A1C blood test. Metformin is a commonly-prescribed oral medication that’s used to control Type 2 diabetes, but many Type 2 diabetics will eventually require insulin injections.

No matter which medications your doctor prescribes, it’s important to take your medication as it was intended to be taken. There are other steps you can take to lower your risk of complications, too, like eating well, losing weight, and being physically active — all of the things that you would do to lower your high blood pressure or high blood cholesterol.

Other risk factors

If you’ve read this far, you know that there are common threads that are often associated with the leading risk factors for heart disease. Being overweight, unhealthy eating habits, and not getting enough exercise can lead to high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes, and all of those conditions are major risk factors for heart disease. But, individually, each of these lifestyle choices can lead to an increased risk for heart disease, as well.

In America, more of us have obesity than ever before. This is largely because we’re eating a more unhealthy diet than ever before, and because we are more inactive physically than ever before. All of these things are intertwined when it comes to increasing our risk for heart attacks and other forms of heart disease.

Not all heart attacks are fatal. That’s good news, of course. But many heart attacks that aren’t fatal are disabling. In a given year, heart disease costs the U.S. more than $360 billion, and a large chunk of that is due to lost productivity.

There’s never been a better time to start eating better (more broccoli and chicken, less Little Debbies and steaks), start exercising more (it can be as simple as walking 30 minutes a day), quitting tobacco use, and cutting back on alcohol intake. And, of course, if you have already been diagnosed with high blood pressure, high cholesterol or Type 2 diabetes, take steps to manage those conditions.

Scott Countians are at risk!

Let’s be blunt: When it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky, the highest rates of heart disease are found in rural areas, like the northern Cumberland Plateau and the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky.

In Scott County, heart disease impacts 452 per 100,000 people in the years of 2017 to 2019. That’s well above the national rate of 317 per 100,000 and even the state rate of 391 per 100,000 — and Tennessee has one of the highest rates of heart disease in the nation.

In McCreary County, the numbers were even greater: 501 per 100,000 people. And in Campbell County, the numbers were higher still: 516 per 100,000 people.

Heart health is poor in our corner of Appalachia. It’s up to us to do something about it.