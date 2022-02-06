Column: A late winter’s lament

I promise you that if you hear me complain about a mosquito feasting on my sorry self this summer, you can rest assured that I’ve probably been compromised by the Russians.

As a kid — and as a kid at heart — I loved cold, snowy winters. But I’m 42 now, about to be 43. When your bones pop and creak from the time you crawl out of bed in the morning until you make it to the powder room, you have no business calling yourself a “kid at heart.”

And as a middle-aged American — 42, soon to be 43 — I can say with confidence that I despise winter.

It’s not that I’m not willing to compromise. I’m firmly of the mindset that if it’s going to be cold anyway, it might as well snow a foot. Even a 42-year-old — soon to be 43 — red-blooded American male is young enough to still enjoy getting out in a 4×4 and proving where he can, or can’t, go in the snow.

- Advertisement -

But the older I get, the less I enjoy cold weather. Give me an option between a foot of snow with 10° temps, or 99% humidity with 90° temps and mosquitoes sucking every ounce of blood from my soul, and I’ll choose hell on earth every time.

Plenty of folks will scoff at that notion. They’ll say, “You can keep putting on layers when it’s cold … but there’s only so much you can take off when it’s hot.”

That’s an appropriate point. But trust me when I say that I’m more comfortable sitting on a beach wearing nothing but Chubbies and a bucket hat than I am shivering beneath five layers of Carhartt and fleece.

As I age, I realize why folks who are much more well-off than I’ll ever pretend to be act like migratory songbirds and follow the first cold front south for the winter. When I earn my second million, I’m going to buy a frilly home somewhere between Tampa and Key West (my first million will be spent putting my kids through school).

But because a second million (and a first million, even) is something that journalists can only write about, I’ll continue to over-winter in East Tennessee, wearing plaid fleece lounge pants and fleece-lined moccasin slippers (and occasionally going into Walmart that way) while a space heater wards the cold away from my feet.

I am firmly aware that this column screams “curmudgeon!” and I am okay with that. If nature is going to steal the hair from the top of my head and send it sprouting out of my ears, I reserve the right to gripe and complain about the weather and presidential politics (and keep your kids off my lawn, please).

The good news is that winter will soon give way to spring, and spring to summer. It’ll be 90° with 99% humidity, and after a few months of that, I’ll be griping about seed ticks and yellow jackets.

And who am I kidding? I’ll be griping about the mosquitoes, too.

But in the meantime, for the love of Pete, would you teachers stop with the snow dances?