Basketball: Oneida wraps up regular season district championship

Sunday, February 6, 2022
Zeb Spradlin gets off a shot during Oneida's win over Coalfield on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

WARTBURG — When Oneida and Wartburg met at OHS Gymnasium, the Bulldogs didn’t have an answer for the Indians. And for a few minutes in the rematch at Dallas Reed Davis Gymnasium, it looked like the same thing might be true. The Indians jumped out to a 9-0 lead and appeared to be on their […]

WARTBURG — When Oneida and Wartburg met at OHS Gymnasium, the Bulldogs didn’t have an answer for the Indians.

And for a few minutes in the rematch at Dallas Reed Davis Gymnasium, it looked like the same thing might be true. The Indians jumped out to a 9-0 lead and appeared to be on their way to an easy win over their old rival.

But once Wartburg found its sea legs, the Bulldogs refused to go away.

Wartburg scored six straight points to make the game competitive, and it stayed that way for much of the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to one point at 13-12, and eventually tied the game at 22. Wartburg then took its first lead of the game, 24-22, on a cutback by Tanner Johnson, who scored his 1,000th career point on the night.

Wartburg eventually went ahead 26-22 after two technical foul free throws. But Oneida responded, regaining the lead and using a 10-0 run to take a 36-28 lead late in the second quarter. It was a 36-31 lead at halftime, and the Bulldogs would never lead again.

Wartburg was able to cut it to one point in the third quarter, 36-35. But from that point Oneida responded with a 9-0 run to build the lead to double-digits, 45-35. It was never closer than a 3-possession game the rest of the way.

Oneida eventually build the lead to as much as 14 points, and settled for a 12-point win, 65-53.

The win wrapped up a regular season district championship and the No. 1 postseason seed for Oneida, which remained unbeaten in district play.

ONEIDA (65): Brawner 18, M. Keeton 16, Perry 10, Duncan 6, Spradlin 4, Limburg 4, Rector 3, Bell 2, Shoemaker 2.

WARTBURG (53): Johnson 26, Hines 6, Branstetter 6, Blalock 5, Thomas 4, Jones 2, Quinney 2.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

