Basketball: Lady Indians complete season sweep of Wartburg with buzzer-beating win

WARTBURG — Oneida moved close to securing at least a third-place finish in District 3-A with a 48-46 win here Friday. The Lady Indians won it in thrilling fashion, with a Kelsey Pike score at the final buzzer, completing a season sweep of their nemesis from Morgan County.

Oneida jumped out to a 22-15 lead at halftime, and quickly built a double-digit lead early in the third quarter, when back-to-back baskets by sophomores Raylie Bush and Ali Smith made it 26-15.

But Wartburg battled back to make things interesting. Elizabeth Keathley hit a shot to key a Wartburg rally, and the Lady Bulldogs cut it all the way to one point, 31-30, as the fourth quarter began.

Wartburg had opportunities to take the lead, but was unable to. Oneida responded with a tough pull-up jumper by Pike to get its offense back on track. Pike was held scoreless by the Bulldogs in the third quarter, but finished with 18.

Olivia Davis led all scorers with 23 points.

Edye Ann Williams hit a 3-point shot early in the fourth quarter to tie the game for the first time in the second half. But Bush immediately answered with a 3-point shot of her own.

Neither team shot particularly well from the free throw line, but it was Wartburg who was hurt the most from the line. The Bulldogs shot just 9 of 20 from the line, for 45%. Oneida went to the line significantly fewer times, finishing 3 of 7.

Wartburg had multiple opportunities to grab the lead in the fourth quarter, but was never able to do so.

With 1:08 remaining, Wartburg missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity at the free throw line, with the Bulldogs trailing 46-43.

However, Oneida also missed the front-end of a one-and-one with 23 seconds remaining, leaving the door open for Wartburg. Davis hit a layup with seven seconds remaining to tie the game, 46-46.

The Lady Indians got the ball to Pike, who beat her defender off the dribble and got to the rim for a layup as time expired, giving Oneida the 2-point win.

ONEIDA (48): Pike 18, Bush 7, Elmore 7, Smith 5, Terry 5, Cross 4, Keeton 2.

WARTBURG (46): Davis 23, Williams 12, Byrge 7, Keathley 4.