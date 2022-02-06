22.2 F
Oneida
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Sports Scott Basketball: Lady Highlanders have a big night offensively against Karns
SportsScott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders have a big night offensively against Karns

Jalin Young attempts a running shot during Scott High's win over South Doyle on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

HUNTSVILLE — Brittany Morrow scored a season-high 14 points, Zoey Terry added 11, and Scott High overcame struggles at the free throw line to defeat Karns 57-45 at Highlander Gymnasium on Friday.

HUNTSVILLE — Brittany Morrow scored a season-high 14 points, Zoey Terry added 11, and Scott High overcame struggles at the free throw line to defeat Karns 57-45 at Highlander Gymnasium on Friday.

Nine different Scott High players scored, as the Lady Highlanders surpassed 50 points for a second consecutive game, just the second time this season that has happened.

Morrow had her second double-double of the season, adding 10 rebounds in addition to the game-high 14 points. Terry had six rebounds and five steals to accompany her 11 points.

Scott started slow, but had a big second quarter to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 26-15 halftime lead.

Julie Lewallen had five points in the first quarter, while Julie Lawson added a 3-pointer, to keep Scott High close. In the second quarter, Rachel Garrett hit two 3-pointers, Brianna Jeffers scored four points, and Morrow hit a 3-pointer, as the Lady Highlanders went on an 18-6 run to build a double-digit lead.

The third quarter saw Karns crawl back into it, cutting the deficit to just six points on the strength of seven points from Madison Perrin, who led the Beavers with 12 points.

But Scott got it together in the fourth quarter to close things out. Terry scored seven in the fourth, while Morrow and Jalin Young each scored six, and the Lady Highlanders out-scored Karns 20-14.

As a team, Scott was just 48% from the free throw line, hitting 13 of 27 attempts. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Highlanders were 8 of 15. However, Morrow was 4 of 4 from the line in the final period.

SCOTT (57): Morrow 14, Terry 11, Lewallen 8, Young 8, Garrett 6, Jeffers 4, Lawson 3, R. Price 2, Duncan 1.

KARNS (45): Perrin 12, Harris 10, Ry. Roberts 7, Pendergrass 7, Re. Roberts 6, Nicely 3.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
