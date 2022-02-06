Basketball: Highlanders out-last Karns on Senior Night

HUNTSVILLE — Trey Morrow scored 38 points Friday night, and it took every single one of them for Scott High to out-last Karns.

The Highlanders defeated the Beavers on Senior Night, 59-58, with Morrow scoring the game-winning points with 15 seconds remaining.

It was a back-and-forth tussle most of the way, with the two teams exchanging the lead throughout. Desean Bishop scored 22 points for Karns, spreading his points evenly across the four quarters.

The Highlanders jumped out to a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, but Karns rebounded to take a 32-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. Scott responded to take a narrow lead going into the fourth quarter, but again the Beavers had an answer.

A 3-pointer by Bubba Faulkner put Karns up 58-54 with a minute to go, and the Beavers appeared to be in good shape. But Luke West quickly answered with a 3-pointer of his own, cutting the deficit to one point. After a missed shot, Scott rebounded and handed the ball off to Morrow, who drove into the paint and hit a short jumper to give his team a 59-58 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

Karns’ final 3-point shot was an off-balance effort from the corner that was well-defended by West. It glanced harmlessly off the rim as the final horn sounded.

Morrow finished with 12 rebounds to accompany his 38 points. Dalton Prewitt had six assists and six rebounds, while Brayden Brumett also had six rebounds.

SCOTT (59): Morrow 38, West 11, Todd 6, Jeffers 2, Woodward 2.

KARNS (58): Bishop 22, J. Faulkner 9, Roberts 8, Lockart 8, B. Faulkner 5, Patton 3, Floyd 2, Brown 1.