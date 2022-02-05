-7.1 F
Oneida
Sunday, February 6, 2022
type here...
Sports Oneida Middle's Lady Indians advance to state tournament
Sports

Oneida Middle’s Lady Indians advance to state tournament

Oneida Middle School's coaches and players are pictured after the team's 37-34 win over Mountain View in Harriman on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, to advance to the state tournament.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball. Oneida advanced to the state tournament with a 37-34 win over Mountain View at Harriman High School Saturday evening, overcoming a slight deficit in the second half to pick up the […]

HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball.

Oneida advanced to the state tournament with a 37-34 win over Mountain View at Harriman High School Saturday evening, overcoming a slight deficit in the second half to pick up the win.

The Lady Indians become the third team from Scott County to advance to the Final Four since TMSAA moved to the state tournament format in 2019, following Oneida’s boys in 2020 and Huntsville’s boys in 2019.

Coach Heaven Smithers’ Lady Indians will begin play at Blackman Middle School at 7:15 pm Friday as they try to become the first local team to win a state championship. Win or lose, Oneida will also play on Saturday, at a time to be determined.

- Advertisement -

Larissa Jones came up big for Oneida in Saturday’s sectional championship, scoring 17 points to help the Lady Indians to the win over Mountain View. Laicee Lewallen and Kamryn Stiltner each scored six points. Aimee Lewallen had four points, and Lexi Marcum scored three points.

The game was tight throughout, with the two teams battling to a 9-9 tie after the first quarter before Mountain View took a 17-16 lead to the half on the strength of a six-point second quarter by Kali Miller. Jones had nine of her 17 in the first half to keep Oneida in it.

The third quarter saw Oneida out-score Mountain View 11-8 to grab a lead that would not be surrendered. Jones had six more points in the third, while Marcum knocked down a 3-pointer and Stiltner went two of two from the free throw line.

Maddie Kirkpatrick had a big second half for Mountain View, scoring 10 points, but it was not quite enough. In the final period, Laicee Lewallen knocked down four of six free throws, while Jones, Aimee Lewallen and Stiltner each scored a field goal to keep the Lady Indians in front. Mountain View’s last chance was a long 3-pointer at the final horn that was off the mark.

Oneida advanced to the sectional finals with a 51-43 win over Englewood in Harriman on Thursday. Elli West and Laicee Lewallen each had monstrous performances in the semifinals to help the Lady Indians advance.

West scored 24 points, and Lewallen added 18, as Oneida jumped to a 20-14 lead after the first quarter and led 34-26 at halftime.

Also scoring for Oneida were Aimee Lewallen with four, Stiltner with three and Marcum with two.

Oneida’s team approach was highlighted by the fact that Jones did not score on Thursday, but was the Lady Indians’ leading scorer on Saturday after Mountain View managed to hold West scoreless.

West was named the sectional tournament MVP. Laicee Lewallen was also named to the all-tournament team. Huntsville’s Carlee Branscum was named all-tournament, as well.

On the boys’ side, named to the all-tournament team in the sectionals were Huntsville’s Isaiah Washam, Fairview’s Brennan Brumett and Oneida’s Grady Keeton.

- Advertisement -

Blackman Middle School is located at 3945 Blaze Drive in Murfreesboro. The Lady Indians did not know Saturday evening who their opponent would be in the state semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Highland Rim School in Fayetteville will face Grandview Elementary at 6 pm.

Tickets are $10 at the gate, and required for everyone age five and up. Parking is $5.

Should the Lady Indians win on Friday, they will play at Stewarts Creek High School on Saturday at 11 am. Should they lose on Friday, they will play in the third place game at Stewarts Creek Middle School on Saturday at 11 am.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow threat could be taking shape for Valentines Day

Ben Garrett - 0
If Scott County is to see another snow storm this winter, it might very well happen on Valentines Day. One of the snowiest Januaries on...
Read more
Sports

Oneida Middle’s Lady Indians advance to state tournament

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball. Oneida...
Read more
Education

The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services are being planned for Marvin Hughett, a long-time Scott High School social studies teacher who died Feb. 2 of cancer. Hughett taught at Scott High for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016, and also operated an agricultural equipment company, McHughett Equipment. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 pm at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
Read more
Obituaries

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow threat could be taking shape for Valentines Day

Ben Garrett - 0
If Scott County is to see another snow storm this winter, it might very well happen on Valentines Day. One of the snowiest Januaries on...
Read more
Sports

Oneida Middle’s Lady Indians advance to state tournament

Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball. Oneida...
Read more
Education

The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services are being planned for Marvin Hughett, a long-time Scott High School social studies teacher who died Feb. 2 of cancer. Hughett taught at Scott High for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016, and also operated an agricultural equipment company, McHughett Equipment. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 pm at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
Read more
Obituaries

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: Snow threat could be taking shape for Valentines Day

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
If Scott County is to see another snow storm this winter, it might very well happen on Valentines Day. One of the snowiest Januaries on...
Read more

Oneida Middle’s Lady Indians advance to state tournament

Sports Independent Herald - 0
HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball. Oneida...
Read more

The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

Education Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services are being planned for Marvin Hughett, a long-time Scott High School social studies teacher who died Feb. 2 of cancer. Hughett taught at Scott High for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016, and also operated an agricultural equipment company, McHughett Equipment. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 pm at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands