Oneida Middle’s Lady Indians advance to state tournament

HARRIMAN — Oneida’s middle school Lady Indians are headed to Murfreesboro as one of the last four teams standing in Tennessee middle school basketball.

Oneida advanced to the state tournament with a 37-34 win over Mountain View at Harriman High School Saturday evening, overcoming a slight deficit in the second half to pick up the win.

The Lady Indians become the third team from Scott County to advance to the Final Four since TMSAA moved to the state tournament format in 2019, following Oneida’s boys in 2020 and Huntsville’s boys in 2019.

Coach Heaven Smithers’ Lady Indians will begin play at Blackman Middle School at 7:15 pm Friday as they try to become the first local team to win a state championship. Win or lose, Oneida will also play on Saturday, at a time to be determined.

Larissa Jones came up big for Oneida in Saturday’s sectional championship, scoring 17 points to help the Lady Indians to the win over Mountain View. Laicee Lewallen and Kamryn Stiltner each scored six points. Aimee Lewallen had four points, and Lexi Marcum scored three points.

The game was tight throughout, with the two teams battling to a 9-9 tie after the first quarter before Mountain View took a 17-16 lead to the half on the strength of a six-point second quarter by Kali Miller. Jones had nine of her 17 in the first half to keep Oneida in it.

The third quarter saw Oneida out-score Mountain View 11-8 to grab a lead that would not be surrendered. Jones had six more points in the third, while Marcum knocked down a 3-pointer and Stiltner went two of two from the free throw line.

Maddie Kirkpatrick had a big second half for Mountain View, scoring 10 points, but it was not quite enough. In the final period, Laicee Lewallen knocked down four of six free throws, while Jones, Aimee Lewallen and Stiltner each scored a field goal to keep the Lady Indians in front. Mountain View’s last chance was a long 3-pointer at the final horn that was off the mark.

Oneida advanced to the sectional finals with a 51-43 win over Englewood in Harriman on Thursday. Elli West and Laicee Lewallen each had monstrous performances in the semifinals to help the Lady Indians advance.

West scored 24 points, and Lewallen added 18, as Oneida jumped to a 20-14 lead after the first quarter and led 34-26 at halftime.

Also scoring for Oneida were Aimee Lewallen with four, Stiltner with three and Marcum with two.

Oneida’s team approach was highlighted by the fact that Jones did not score on Thursday, but was the Lady Indians’ leading scorer on Saturday after Mountain View managed to hold West scoreless.

West was named the sectional tournament MVP. Laicee Lewallen was also named to the all-tournament team. Huntsville’s Carlee Branscum was named all-tournament, as well.

On the boys’ side, named to the all-tournament team in the sectionals were Huntsville’s Isaiah Washam, Fairview’s Brennan Brumett and Oneida’s Grady Keeton.

Blackman Middle School is located at 3945 Blaze Drive in Murfreesboro. The Lady Indians did not know Saturday evening who their opponent would be in the state semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Highland Rim School in Fayetteville will face Grandview Elementary at 6 pm.

Tickets are $10 at the gate, and required for everyone age five and up. Parking is $5.

Should the Lady Indians win on Friday, they will play at Stewarts Creek High School on Saturday at 11 am. Should they lose on Friday, they will play in the third place game at Stewarts Creek Middle School on Saturday at 11 am.