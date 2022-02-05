-7.1 F
Oneida
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Updated:

Eye to the Sky: Snow threat could be taking shape for Valentines Day

By Ben Garrett

If Scott County is to see another snow storm this winter, it might very well happen on Valentines Day.

One of the snowiest Januaries on record saw more than 20 inches of snow fall across most of the area, but things have been quiet for a while and this week’s winter storm was mostly west of us … not that anyone is complaining.

It’s going to be quiet next week, too. In fact, it looks like we’ll see sunny skies all week long and into the weekend. It’s been a long time since we saw an entire week of sunshine.

But there have been strong storm signals for a while centered around Valentines Day, making this the next period to watch for people who love snow and want to see more of it before Ol’ Man Winter bids his final farewell for the season.

Whether or not this system actually comes together as a snowstorm here in East Tennessee remains to be seen. But it seems very likely that a storm system will impact some part of the eastern U.S. in some form or fashion as we exit next weekend and head into the following work week. The GFS model had been showing a snowstorm for the northern Cumberland Plateau pretty consistently for a while, then basically lost the storm. But now it’s showing up again — and in a big way.

Here’s the setup, as currently depicted by the GFS: A cold front sinks southward on Sunday, with a low pressure system developing in the Deep South and riding the boundary between a developing atmospheric trough to the north and atmospheric ridging to the southeast, spreading snow across much of Tennessee. Precipitation begins Sunday night, continuing into Valentines Day as the low pressure system continues to deepen over north Georgia before riding up the eastern side of the Appalachians. Precipitation tapers off Monday morning.

Now, it’s important to note that this is just one solution being offered by one model. The chances that it plays out exactly like that are probably quite slim. But the primary takeaway is that there is a very strong chance that a storm system develops over the eastern U.S. as we go through next weekend. Maybe it winds up being a little further north and we see rain … or maybe it doesn’t come together quite as quickly as the GFS suggests and we see very little precipitation … or it could even be further south than currently projected.

A verbatim take-away from the GFS has 10-12 inches of snow across Scott County and the rest of the northern plateau region.

And there’s pretty good agreement right now from the ECMWF, which is the European counterpart to the GFS. It shows 5-7 inches of snow across the northern plateau region. Both models have temperatures in place Monday that are quite cold, though the ECMWF is much colder than the GFS.

Some obvious disclaimers apply here: Even though there’s current agreement (relative agreement, at least) between these two models, these are still just individual runs of individual models. They are graphical depictions spit out by computers without human input and should by no means be considered a forecast. The GFS run just six hours earlier was not showing significant snow accumulation for our area, nor was the ECMWF run just 12 hours earlier. There’s a very good chance that the significant snow currently being depicted by these models could be gone by their next runs later tonight.

But the bottom line is that there are storm signals to keep an eye on around Valentines Day, and this could very well develop into our next snow threat as the week upcoming unfolds. Check back to see how this threat develops in the days ahead. Additionally, there are signals for another storm on Super Bowl Sunday to keep an eye on, though it could be that it doesn’t pan out, either.

I suspect that we’ll see winter break down at some point shortly after Super Bowl Sunday, so if you’re loving all of this cold weather and snow chances, sit at the table and eat while you can!

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

