The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

HUNTSVILLE — From the commons area of Scott High School, take a left to the library pod, then take another left at the library’s entrance, and then look for the first door on your left.

That’s Room 100, and for nearly half a century, it was the classroom of social studies teacher Marvin Hughett, who died Wednesday at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, following a battle with cancer. He was 71.

Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty for 44 years, beginning his teaching career in 1972 and continuing to teach a variety of subjects — sociology, psychology, economics and others — until his retirement from education in 2016.

Born Marvin Calvin Hughett on June 6, 1950, he was the son of Rev. Jim and Loma Crabtree Hughett. He was part of a large family — the youngest of 12 children — and followed his father into the teaching profession. Jim Hughett was a teacher for 32 years, in addition to being a circuit preacher, pastor of multiple churches, and an attorney.

Hughett earned his bachelor’s degree from Cumberland College, later earning advanced degrees from Union College and Lincoln Memorial University. He started teaching at Scott High in 1972 and continued until 2016, serving as chairman of the social studies department for the last 23 of those years.

For the entirety of his tenure at Scott High, Hughett taught in Room 100. It is estimated that more than 5,000 students passed through his classroom during those years. He was known as a fun-loving and personable educator, who took a personal interest in his students and their education. He was named Teacher of the Year on three different occasions, by three different organizations.

Like his father, Hughett was a bivocational teacher. He opened McHughett Equipment in 1978, the large farm equipment sales yard located on Baker Highway just outside of Huntsville near Little Creek, and operated it until his death.

Hughett is survived by his wife, Ashley, and four children. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home at 7 pm, with his pastor, Tim Russell, and close friend Gary Sexton officiating. Visitation will begin at 4 pm.