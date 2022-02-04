Marvin Hughett, 71

Marvin Calvin Hughett, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71.

Life: Born June 6, 1950, Marvin was the son of the late Rev. James and Loma Crabtree Hughett. He was a member of White Rock Baptist Church and most recently attended Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church before his illness. He was a graduate of Huntsville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Cumberland College, a master’s degree from Union College and an Ed.S. degree from Lincoln Memorial University.

Marvin began teaching at Scott High School in 1972 and called Room 100 his home for 44 years when he retired in 2016. He taught sociology, psychology and economics, and many other social studies classes. He served as the social studies department chairman from 1993 until the time of his retirement in 2016. He also started the student council in 1993.

Marvin was recognized as Teacher of the Year on three different occasions: By Scott High School, by Walmart and by the VFW. He loved his job and Scott High School and made sure to leave his mark throughout the building and within the grounds of the school, although he never wanted to draw attention to the things he had done. He had a passion for his work and the success of his more than 5,000 students.

Marvin opened his own agricultural business, McHughett Equipment, in 1978. He ran this business along with the help of many other employees: Ray Duncan, Dale Buck, Herb Crabtree and Billy Cross, and many others, including current employees, William Day, Charlie Duncan and Jerry Jones.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Jones, and brother, Chester Hughett. He was also preceded in death by six half brothers and sisters, grandparents, and a special friend, Ray Duncan.

Survivors: Marvin is survived by,

• Wife: Ashley Hughett;

• Four children, who were the light of his life: Kelly, Jaxon, Kayleigh and Kaidon;

• Sisters: Beverly Buck and husband Dale, and Annette Newport;

• Brother: Lester Dean Hughett and wife Eileen;

• Nephews: Jerry Jones, Tommy Jones, John Buck, Danny Newport and Tim Hughett;

• Nieces: Rebecca Roya, Deborah Farris, Sarah Hughett, Lainill Crabtree and Kathryn Ossoff;

• Special friends: Gary Sexton and Chester Duncan;

• Many other family, friends and work acquaintances.

Services: Friends may visit with the Hughett family on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 4 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. with Bro. Gary Sexton and Bro. Tim Russell officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd. Committal service will be on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Botts Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be Jaxon Hughett, Charlie Duncan, William Day, Gary Sexton, Tommy Jones and Chester Duncan.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.