18.4 F
Oneida
Friday, February 4, 2022
type here...
Home Obituaries Lora Terry, 83
- Advertisement -

Obituaries
Updated:

Lora Terry, 83

Lora J. Parker Terry passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.

Life: Born Saturday, March 5, 1938, Lora was the daughter of the late Thomas and Edna Tays Parker. She married Hollas Terry and they shared 61 years together. Lora was a dedicated and active member of East 16th Street Separate Baptist Church in Muncie, Ind., where she was previously the choir director. She loved to sing, crochet and decorate her home. More than anything she was proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies.

Preceded in death: Lora was preceded in death by the love of her life, Hollas Terry, and her parents, Thomas and Edna Tays Parker. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Parker and Duane Parker, and a granddaughter, April Shelley.

Survivors: Lora is survived by,
• Sons: Mike Terry and wife Cindy, and Jeff Terry and wife Jackie;
• Daughter: Sandra Schmick and husband Ron;
• 10 grandchildren;
• 20 great-grandchildren;
• 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: Friends may visit with the Terry family on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie, Ind. from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

- Advertisement -

Join our mailing list

We will not sell or spam your email address.

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow

The Latest

Education

The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services are being planned for Marvin Hughett, a long-time Scott High School social studies teacher who died Feb. 2 of cancer. Hughett taught at Scott High for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016, and also operated an agricultural equipment company, McHughett Equipment. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 pm at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
Read more
Obituaries

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Marvin Hughett, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Marvin Calvin Hughett, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born June...
Read more
Obituaries

Lora Terry, 83

Independent Herald - 0
Lora J. Parker Terry passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83. Life: Born Saturday, March 5, 1938,...
Read more

Recent Obituaries

Obituaries

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more
Obituaries

Marvin Hughett, 71

Independent Herald - 0
Marvin Calvin Hughett, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born June...
Read more
Obituaries

April Duncan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
April Dawn Duncan departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was 34. Life: Born on March 29, 1987 at University of Tennessee Medical...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Wilson, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Ann Wilson departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Kathy was...
Read more
Obituaries

Robbie Russ, 57

Independent Herald - 0
Robert “Robbie” Franklin Russ Jr. departed this life on Jan. 27, 2022. He was 57. Life: Born on March 20, 1964 in Scott County, Robbie...
Read more

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

The dean of Room 100: For nearly 50 years, Marvin Hughett was a mainstay on the Scott High School faculty

Education Independent Herald - 0
Funeral services are being planned for Marvin Hughett, a long-time Scott High School social studies teacher who died Feb. 2 of cancer. Hughett taught at Scott High for 44 years, from 1972 until 2016, and also operated an agricultural equipment company, McHughett Equipment. A funeral service will be held on Feb. 8 at 7 pm at Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida.
Read more

Carlus Shoopman, 73

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73. Life:...
Read more

Marvin Hughett, 71

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
Marvin Calvin Hughett, of Huntsville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 71. Life: Born June...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands