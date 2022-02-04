Lora Terry, 83

Lora J. Parker Terry passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 83.

Life: Born Saturday, March 5, 1938, Lora was the daughter of the late Thomas and Edna Tays Parker. She married Hollas Terry and they shared 61 years together. Lora was a dedicated and active member of East 16th Street Separate Baptist Church in Muncie, Ind., where she was previously the choir director. She loved to sing, crochet and decorate her home. More than anything she was proud of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandbabies.

Preceded in death: Lora was preceded in death by the love of her life, Hollas Terry, and her parents, Thomas and Edna Tays Parker. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Parker and Duane Parker, and a granddaughter, April Shelley.

Survivors: Lora is survived by,

• Sons: Mike Terry and wife Cindy, and Jeff Terry and wife Jackie;

• Daughter: Sandra Schmick and husband Ron;

• 10 grandchildren;

• 20 great-grandchildren;

• 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: Friends may visit with the Terry family on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Elm Ridge Funeral Home in Muncie, Ind. from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Elm Ridge Funeral Home.