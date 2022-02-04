Carlus Shoopman, 73

Carlus Shoopman Jr., of Huntsville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn. He was 73.
Life: Born in Smokey Junction on Oct. 26, 1948, Carlus was the son of the late Alma Owens Shoopman and Carlus Shoopman Sr.
Preceded in death: Carlue was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Lee and Mary Lou Shoopman.
Survivors: Carlus is survived by an uncle, Odis Owens, and several cousins.
Services: Carlus will be buried at River View Cemetery.
Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.