Woman with lengthy criminal history indicted again on forgery charges

HUNTSVILLE — A Scott County woman has been charged in three separate indictments handed down by a grand jury, related to a string of forgeries and theft.

Carrie C. Stichter, 42, was charged with a total of five counts of forgery, theft, and failure to appear, all stemming from a string of alleged crimes that began in November.

Stichter is accused to using checks written on the account of another woman. In a two-day period of Nov. 6-7, Stichter is accused of writing checks on a bank account belonging to Mike’s Station in the amounts of $60, $50 and $75.

The indictment did not specify how Stichter obtained the checks, or where they were passed off.

On Jan. 5 and Jan. 11, Stichter is accused of forging documents “purporting to be the act of” Fast Pace Health and Mountain People’s Health Councils, resulting in two more forgery charges against her.

Stichter is also accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart in Oneida on Dec. 14. She was charged in connection with that incident, and was scheduled to make an appearance in General Sessions Court on Jan. 5. However, she did not appear.

The indictments were handed down by the grand jury on Jan. 20.

The forgery case being prosecuted against Stichter isn’t the first time she’s been accused of such crimes.

Just over a year ago, in September 2020, Stichter was indicted by a grand jury for identity theft and four counts of forgery, after alleging forging checks that were written on the account of a Scott County man.

In that instance, Stichter allegedly wrote checks totaling more than $1,500 across a 16-day span.

Stichter has a criminal history in Indiana, as well, and served a prison sentence there for forgery, counterfeiting and application fraud. She was also sentenced in other theft cases in Indiana, according to court records.

According to records, Stichter was conviced of visiting a friend’s home in March 2008 and stealing a credit card from her friend’s husband, which she used to purchase gasoline and food. When her appeal of her prison sentence resulting from that time was later appealed, the appellate judge noted that “Stichter’s lengthy criminal history is a reflection of her poor character. Her record spans nine years and six counties, and she has accumulated seven felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions. Many of her offenses are theft-related. Moreover, at the time of her sentencing, she had six felony theft charges pending…”