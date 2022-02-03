21.2 F
Oneida
Friday, February 4, 2022
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Scott County

By Independent Herald
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties for light freezing rain early Friday morning. The advisory, which was issued overnight, takes effect at 1 am Friday morning and continues through noon. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is in the forecast. The […]

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Scott, Campbell and Morgan counties for light freezing rain early Friday morning.

The advisory, which was issued overnight, takes effect at 1 am Friday morning and continues through noon. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain is in the forecast.

The advisory is for Scott, Campbell, Claiborne and Morgan counties. The NWS said that “difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

Further, the NWS advises residents to “slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.”

Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect for Fentress County to the west and McCreary County, Ky. to the north. In Fentress County, the NWS says that a tenth of an inch to two tenths of an inch of ice are possible. The same is true in McCreary County.

The high temperature in Oneida on Thursday is expected to be 57°. However, colder air is approaching from the west. While temperatures may still be in the 50s at sunset Thursday evening, they’re expected to drop overnight. The NWS is forecasting a low of 27° by sunrise Friday morning. As temperatures drop below 32°, any rain that occurs is subject to freeze.

While a tenth of an inch of freezing rain can cause a glaze of ice that creates slippery travel conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, major impacts are not anticipated. Generally, power outages do not occur when ice accumulations are that minor.

Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
