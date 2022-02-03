Eye to the Sky: If freezing rain occurs Thursday night, it should be very light

As I type this, it’s 12:30 a.m., and a winter storm is unfolding to our west. Over the next 24 hours, this storm will dump significant snow across a narrow swath of the Midwest, along with significant ice accumulations for areas in the mid Mississippi River Valley and the Ohio Valley.

For some areas of eastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, western Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, this will likely be a crippling winter storm. That could include parts of extreme northwest Tennessee, as well. Fortunately — and I say “fortunately” because while there are plenty of folks who love snow, no one in their right mind wants an ice storm — it looks like the primary impacts from this storm will remain well to our west and north.

However, that doesn’t mean we’re completely out of the woods with regards to chances for wintry precipitation. The arctic air mass that’s hanging out right along Kentucky’s western and northern borders tonight will finally come southeast tomorrow night, as the storm system begins to pull away. That’s going to send us below freezing a little more than 24 hours from now, and any remnant precipitation will become frozen precipitation. And since cold air isn’t expected to build into the mid-levels of the atmosphere until all the precipitation has exited, that means the frozen precipitation will be sleet or — more likely — freezing rain.

In the current forecast, which will be updated in about three hours or so by the National Weather Service, up to two tenths of an inch of ice is in the forecast for tomorrow night here on the northern plateau. There is currently no advisory or watch in place for our area (there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Kentucky to our north), but that could change. The NWS has left the door open to the possibility of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory, and if it does, that would come either later tonight or — more likely — around mid-afternoon on Thursday.

What the models say

Earlier this week, I mentioned in a blog post that we needed to keep an eye on Thursday night because the GFS model and its Canadian counterpart were showing some modest ice accumulations extending as far south as the northern Cumberland Plateau. Fortunately, that’s changed. The GFS is now showing only very minor ice accumulations south of the TN-KY border. And while the Canadian is showing a bit more ice south of the state line, it’s very minor, as well.

However, these two models are pretty much beyond their usefulness at this late stage of the game. Moving on to the higher-resolution, shorter-range models, the NAM is showing modest ice accumulations for most of the northern plateau region — generally one to two tenths of an inch, which is pretty much in line with the current NWS forecast. But the HRRR — a real-time model from the NWS that updates hourly and is really the most useful model we have for forecasting as events unfold, in my opinion — is really stingy with ice accumulation. That, of course, is a good thing.

Specifically, the HRRR has almost no ice accumulation south of the TN-KY border. In fact, you really have to go north of Somerset, which is under a Winter Storm Warning, to find more than a tenth of an inch of ice on the HRRR. And you don’t start to run into troublesome ice accumulations (in excess of a quarter of an inch) until you’re about an hour’s drive north of Somerset on U.S. Hwy. 27.

Timing, timing, timing

There are two things to watch for, with regards to timing: how soon does the arctic air arrive, and how long does the precipitation linger?

As soon as the departing storm system allows the flow to turn to the north, which is when the cooler air will begin to filter in, we’ll see precipitation quickly diminish. The colder air will be much drier than the warmer, moist air that’s fueling all the rain we’ll see tomorrow. And because it will take several hours for us to go below freezing, that will give the bulk of the rain plenty of time to scoot out of the picture.

The HRRR doesn’t take our area below freezing as the cold air filters in until around 3 am Friday morning. And by that time, it has moved out just about all of the precipitation, except for perhaps some remnant drizzle or sprinkles. In fact, the HRRR has well under a tenth of an inch of rain falling after midnight Thursday night, as it really moves the precipitation out quickly.

Whether the HRRR is correct, only time will tell. But it’s usually pretty accurate.

It’s worth noting that colder air moved into West Tennessee a little more quickly tonight than was expected, resulting in a quicker changeover from rain to freezing rain for most areas on the extreme western side of the state. That doesn’t mean the same thing will hold true for our area, because it’s really an apples to oranges comparison. But it’s worth noting.

Effects of ice

Anything less than a tenth of an inch of ice usually doesn’t cause too much concern with regards to power outages. A tenth of an inch of ice or so can cause some slick travel conditions in spots, but otherwise it’s just pretty to look at, especially if the sun pops out. Above a tenth of an inch of ice, very isolated power outages can begin to occur, but for the most part the freezing rain is only a nuisance.

It isn’t until you get to a quarter of an inch of ice that you start to see limbs break on some of the softer trees, like pines, and isolated power outages begin to become a real issue. In our area, the National Weather Service defines anything greater than a quarter of an inch of ice an “ice storm” and issues a Winter Storm Warning or an Ice Storm Warning. A quarter of an inch of ice adds 500 lbs. of weight per span of utility lines.

As ice accumulates above a quarter of an inch, power outages become more numerous. At half an inch, hardwood trees like oaks and hickories begin to lose their limbs, and power outages become widespread. This is when you get into major ice storm territory. It is at this point that ice storms cripple entire regions.

Bottom line

The bottom line is that we are not going to be dealing with significant ice accumulations Thursday night into early Friday. The worst-case scenario is probably for a tenth of an inch to maybe two tenths of an inch of ice. It appears really unlikely that we’ll see more than that, barring a major change during the day on Thursday. And that’s a good thing.

As for travel, given the relatively little freezing rain that’s anticipated, widespread travel issues aren’t anticipated. Bridges and overpasses could be a different story, and there will be some slick spots elsewhere if we get a tenth of an inch or so of ice. Therefore, it’s possible that a Winter Weather Advisory is issued between now and Thursday afternoon.