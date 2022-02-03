21.2 F
Oneida
Friday, February 4, 2022
Oneida

Basketball: Oneida falls to Jellico at the final buzzer of an overtime thriller

Hayden Brawner gets a layup during Oneida's game against Coalfield at OHS Gymnasium on Jan. 28 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By IH Sports Network
Updated:

Oneida kept swinging and landing punches. But Jellico simply refused to go down.

The Blue Devils, having already lost to the Indians on their home court, got revenge on the road on Tuesday (Feb. 1), defeating Oneida in overtime, 76-74.

Jellico got the win with a put-back at the buzzer, as Isaac McNeeley followed a missed shot with a tip-in just before the horn sounded to give his team the win in the overtime thriller.

The Blue Devils had led throughout most of the game, and built a double-digit lead in the second half. Jellico led by as much as 12 points at one time, after being up 30-23 at halftime.

But Oneida just kept digging. Down eight in the fourth quarter, Oneida slowly trimmed away at the lead. It was a 5-point game at 55-50, then a Zeb Spradlin score made it 55-52 with four minutes to play. A Mason Keeton score made it 57-56 with 2:40 to play, and the Indians finally tied the game on a Landon Limburg 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Oneida took the lead for the first time in the second half on a Caden Rector free throw with 1:53 to play, only to see Jellico answer, and then go up by four points after a McNeeley 3-pointer with a minute to play.

But, again, Keeton answered. His 3-pointer made it 64-63, and he scored again to force overtime.

In the extra session, neither team scored for a while, before Jellico scored five straight to make it 70-65. Sam Bell broke the ice for Oneida with a pair of free throws to make it a one-possession game, and then Jacob Perry got a steal and layup to make it a one-point game, 70-69.

The Indians’ pressure then forced Jellico into a turnover, but Oneida wasn’t able to capitalize and the Blue Devils regained their footing, scoring four straight to make it a five-point game again, 74-69.

Again, Keeton had an answer. His 3-pointer cut it to two points with under a minute to play, and Jellico missed two free throws. That set up a Hayden Brawner layup to tie the game, 74-74.

On the opposite end of the court, meanwhile, Rector drew a charge to give the Indians a chance to win. But Jellico forced a five-second count and turnover with six seconds remaining. The Blue Devils got a good look, which would not fall, but McNeeley was in position for the back-side rebound and put-back as time expired.

Keeton finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Oneida. Zeb Spradlin had 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jacob Perry also had eight rebounds.

ONEIDA (74): M. Keeton 24, Spradlin 16, Limburg 10, Bell 8, Brawner 7, Perry 4, Rector 3, Duncan 2.

JELLICO (76): Carver 23, G. McNeeley 19, Bolton 15, I. McNeeley 11, Webb 5, Shelby 3.

