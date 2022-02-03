21.2 F
Oneida
Friday, February 4, 2022
Sports Oneida Basketball: Lady Indians roll, even without Pike, scoring big win over Jellico
SportsOneida

Basketball: Lady Indians roll, even without Pike, scoring big win over Jellico

Raylie Bush scored a game-high 12 points in Oneida's win over Jellico on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
By IH Sports Network
Updated:

Oneida did not have Kelsey Pike available for Tuesday’s (Feb. 1) game against Jellico. The all-state junior continues to nurse a nagging ankle injury. But, as it turned out, the Lady Indians didn’t need her.

Oneida jumped to a 30-5 halftime lead and cruised to a 57-14 victory over the visiting Blue Devils. Incredibly, every player on the Lady Indians’ roster wound up in the scoring column, with sophomore Raylie Bush and senior Faith Cross leading the way.

Cross, who has been playing the best basketball of her career since the Christmas break, had 11 points. Bush broke out of what had been a short-lived scoring slump by scoring a game-high 12 points.

Bush did most of her damage in the first quarter, scoring eight points as the Lady Indians jumped out to a 20-2 lead. Grace Shoemaker, another of Oneida’s sophomores, scored five points in the first quarter.

The pace slowed down considerably in the second quarter, with Oneida dividing 10 points between four different players. But while Savannah Lay hit a 3-pointer for Jellico, that was the only field goal the Blue Devils could muster in the first half. Lay was the only Jellico player to score in the first half.

The third quarter saw Jellico continue to struggle offensively, as Macy McCullah scored the Blue Devils’ only field goal and Oneida pushed its lead to 46-7. Mahayla Martin came off the bench to score five points in the third quarter, while Cross went 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The fourth quarter was all about the reserves, as five different players scored for Oneida. Freshman Kennedy Shoemaker had four points in the final period. The pace also picked up for Jellico, as Emilee Morgan scored five points.

ONEIDA (57): Bush 12, Cross 11, Martin 7, Smith 6, Elmore 6, G. Shoemaker 5, Keeton 4, K. Shoemaker 4, A. Terry 1, M. Terry 1.

JELLICO (14): Lay 7, Morgan 5, McCullah 2.

IH Sports Network
The Independent Herald Sports Network offers broadcasts for the Oneida Indians and Scott Highlanders.
Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

