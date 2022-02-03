Basketball: Lady Highlanders open red hot, use tough defense to cruise past Carter

HUNTSVILLE — If there was any lingering hangover from Scott High’s emotional game against Clinton four days earlier, it didn’t show when the Lady Highlanders took the floor against Knox Carter on Tuesday (Feb. 1).

Scott built a big lead early, then just kept building on it, going ahead 44-20 at the end of three quarters before emptying its bench at the start of the fourth quarter and cruising to a 54-29 win.

Alaina Duncan scored 13 points for the Lady Highlanders, all in the first half. She was the only player in double figures, but 11 different players scored.

Scott High has struggled to hit shots for most of the season, but that was not the case early against Carter. In fact, while the Lady Highlanders hit only 30% from the field, they had five 3-pointers in the first quarter, which set the stage for the win.

Duncan had three of those deep balls, stepping outside from her post position to knock down the perimeter shots. Julie Lewallen added two more 3-pointers, and Scott High led 19-10 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Jalin Young score seven of her nine points, and Scott limited Carter to only one field goal in the second 8-minute stanza, building a 34-17 lead at halftime.

The scoring slowed down for both teams in the third quarter, but especially for Carter. The Hornets had only one field goal again in the third, which allowed the Lady Highlanders to build the lead to 24 points as the fourth quarter began.

Five different players teamed up for Scott’s 10 points in the third.

Despite going to the end of its bench in the fourth, while Carter continued to play its key players most of the way, Scott High not only held its own but slightly widened the advantage in the final period. Sophomore Gracie Lewis scored six points down the stretch, and the Lady Highlanders outscored Carter 10-9 despite going just 4 of 9 from the free throw line in the final period.

Duncan and Zoey Terry each finished with five rebounds to lead the Lady Highlanders in that category, while Young had five assists and three steals. Brittany Morrow had three steals, as well.

SCOTT (54): Duncan 13, Young 9, Lewallen 8, Lewis 6, R. Price 4, Terry 2, Garrett 2, Z. Price 2, Morrow 2, Hutson 2, Jeffers 1.

CARTER (29): McSwain 7, Lampkin 6, Jones 4, Stout 3, Wolford 3, Archer 2, Yeo 2, Collins 1, Wilson 1.