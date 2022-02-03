Basketball: Highlanders overcome Carter’s hot start, Morrow’s foul troubles

HUNTSVILLE — Knox Carter opened Tuesday’s (Feb. 1) game at Highlander Gymnasium red hot.

Or, to be more precise, the Hornets’ Dalton McNew opened red-hot.

McNew had 13 points in the first quarter alone, which was enough to power Carter to an early lead.

But then the Highlanders took charge, cruising to an 86-64 win.

Trey Morrow was saddled with foul problems throughout the night and didn’t play for long stretches of the game, though he still finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

But if Carter’s McNew was red-hot, Scott’s Luke West was simply on fire.

The senior sharp-shooter knocked down eight 3-pointers, just two shy of a single-game school record, and finished with 30 points.

West’s 30 points was a career-high, surpassing the 26 points he scored against Webb as a junior.

The Highlanders out-scored Carter 24-13 in the second quarter to take a 44-35 lead to the half, and expanded that lead to 17 points going into the fourth quarter.

Scott Jeffers had a career-high 12 points, including three 3-pointers, while Dalton Prewitt also finished in double figures, with 11.

Prewitt also had seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

The Highlanders led by as much as 31 points in the fourth quarter. Before Carter whittled away at the lead late.

SCOTT (86): West 30, Morrow 18, Jeffers 12, Prewitt 11, Todd 7, Brumett 4, Woodward 4.

CARTER (64): McNew 17, Brown 11, Claborn 8, Harper 8, Hutchison 7, Blankenship 4, Myers 3, Wilson 3.