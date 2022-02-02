Weather warnings, advisories creep closer

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as nearby as Somerset, Ky., and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as close by as McCreary County, Ky., ahead of a blockbuster winter storm that is expected to deliver heavy snow and crippling ice accumulations to a large swath of the Midwest and parts of the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service’s forecast office in Jackson, Ky. expanded its warnings and advisories Wednesday afternoon, calling for up to an inch of snow and sleet and two-tenths of an inch of ice in McCreary County.

On the Tennessee side, no advisories have been issued this far east. However, the NWS office in Morristown has left open the door to the possibility of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory later on for the northern Cumberland Plateau, including Scott County.

However, any ice accumulations that result here are expected to be minor enough to not cause a significant impact. Instead, the primary threat with the storm system here will be heavy rain. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region, which will take effect at 1 a.m. Thursday morning and continue through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The agency says that three to four inches of rain are likely across the northern plateau, with some locally higher amounts.

Late Thursday night, colder air is expected to sweep through the region, causing any remnant precipitation to begin freezing on impact. The NWS is forecasting a low of 27° Thursday night, and a high of 32° on Friday, after a high approaching 60° on Thursday.

In a point forecast for the Oneida area, the NWS says that up to two-tenths of an inch of freezing rain is possible Friday morning. As a general rule, power outages due to freezing rain are usually scarce unless more than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulates. More than half an inch of ice accretion can begin to cause widespread power outages.