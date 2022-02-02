37.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
News Local News Weather warnings, advisories creep closer
NewsLocal NewsWeather

Weather warnings, advisories creep closer

By Independent Herald
Updated:

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as nearby as Somerset, Ky., and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as close by as McCreary County, Ky., ahead of a blockbuster winter storm that is expected to deliver heavy snow and crippling ice accumulations to a large swath of the Midwest and parts of the […]

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as nearby as Somerset, Ky., and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued as close by as McCreary County, Ky., ahead of a blockbuster winter storm that is expected to deliver heavy snow and crippling ice accumulations to a large swath of the Midwest and parts of the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service’s forecast office in Jackson, Ky. expanded its warnings and advisories Wednesday afternoon, calling for up to an inch of snow and sleet and two-tenths of an inch of ice in McCreary County.

On the Tennessee side, no advisories have been issued this far east. However, the NWS office in Morristown has left open the door to the possibility of issuing a Winter Weather Advisory later on for the northern Cumberland Plateau, including Scott County.

However, any ice accumulations that result here are expected to be minor enough to not cause a significant impact. Instead, the primary threat with the storm system here will be heavy rain. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region, which will take effect at 1 a.m. Thursday morning and continue through 7 a.m. Friday morning. The agency says that three to four inches of rain are likely across the northern plateau, with some locally higher amounts.

- Advertisement -

Late Thursday night, colder air is expected to sweep through the region, causing any remnant precipitation to begin freezing on impact. The NWS is forecasting a low of 27° Thursday night, and a high of 32° on Friday, after a high approaching 60° on Thursday.

In a point forecast for the Oneida area, the NWS says that up to two-tenths of an inch of freezing rain is possible Friday morning. As a general rule, power outages due to freezing rain are usually scarce unless more than a quarter of an inch of ice accumulates. More than half an inch of ice accretion can begin to cause widespread power outages.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: If freezing rain occurs Thursday night, it should be very light

Ben Garrett - 0
As I type this, it’s 12:30 a.m., and a winter storm is unfolding to our west. Over the next 24 hours, this storm will...
Read more
Local News

‘Covid explosion’ continues: 1 in 20 Scott Countians now sick with virus

Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, 1 in every 20 people in Scott County were sick with covid, as the number of active cases climbed over 1,000. The TN Dept. of Health reported 576 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, up from 530 new cases the previous seven days. Additionally, three new covid-related deaths were reported in Scott County, bringing the total number to 99. In the greater East Tennessee area, the number of hospitalizations is approaching the peak seen during the delta surge last September, and ICUs are completely full. However, there are also signs that the omicron surge of the virus could be peaking.
Read more
Obituaries

April Duncan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
April Dawn Duncan departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was 34. Life: Born on March 29, 1987 at University of Tennessee Medical...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Wilson, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Ann Wilson departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Kathy was...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: If freezing rain occurs Thursday night, it should be very light

Ben Garrett - 0
As I type this, it’s 12:30 a.m., and a winter storm is unfolding to our west. Over the next 24 hours, this storm will...
Read more
Local News

‘Covid explosion’ continues: 1 in 20 Scott Countians now sick with virus

Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, 1 in every 20 people in Scott County were sick with covid, as the number of active cases climbed over 1,000. The TN Dept. of Health reported 576 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, up from 530 new cases the previous seven days. Additionally, three new covid-related deaths were reported in Scott County, bringing the total number to 99. In the greater East Tennessee area, the number of hospitalizations is approaching the peak seen during the delta surge last September, and ICUs are completely full. However, there are also signs that the omicron surge of the virus could be peaking.
Read more
Obituaries

April Duncan, 34

Independent Herald - 0
April Dawn Duncan departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was 34. Life: Born on March 29, 1987 at University of Tennessee Medical...
Read more
Obituaries

Kathy Wilson, 66

Independent Herald - 0
Kathy Ann Wilson departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66. Life: Kathy was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: If freezing rain occurs Thursday night, it should be very light

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
As I type this, it’s 12:30 a.m., and a winter storm is unfolding to our west. Over the next 24 hours, this storm will...
Read more

‘Covid explosion’ continues: 1 in 20 Scott Countians now sick with virus

Local News Independent Herald - 0
As of Wednesday, 1 in every 20 people in Scott County were sick with covid, as the number of active cases climbed over 1,000. The TN Dept. of Health reported 576 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, up from 530 new cases the previous seven days. Additionally, three new covid-related deaths were reported in Scott County, bringing the total number to 99. In the greater East Tennessee area, the number of hospitalizations is approaching the peak seen during the delta surge last September, and ICUs are completely full. However, there are also signs that the omicron surge of the virus could be peaking.
Read more

April Duncan, 34

Obituaries Independent Herald - 0
April Dawn Duncan departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was 34. Life: Born on March 29, 1987 at University of Tennessee Medical...
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© 2022 Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN | Website by Appy Brands