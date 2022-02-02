Ronald Dorris, 66

Ronald Eugene Dorris passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at his home in Robbins, surrounded by his family. He was 66.

Life: Ron was born to Joseph and Myrna in Missouri on Feb. 8, 1955. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed world travel and spending time with his family and dining out.

Preceded in death: Ron was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dorris.

Survivors: Ronald is survived by,

• Mother: Myrna Fields;

• Sister: Debra Chowning and husband Jack;

• Children: Shane Dorris, and Brande Weihl and husband Michael;

• Grandchildren: Katelyn Weihl, Tabitha Dorris, Austin Weihl, Emily Weihl, Moriah Dorris, Joshua Dorris and Ryley Weil;

• Great-grandchildren: Alex Dorris, Tinley Lawson, Waylon Lawson, Vyncent Lawson and Ness Caruso;

• Long-time partner: Kathy Bowling;

• Her daughters: Casey Kidd and Shawna Slover;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Dorris family on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. After the service, his request was cremation.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.