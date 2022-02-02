Robbie Russ, 57

Robert “Robbie” Franklin Russ Jr. departed this life on Jan. 27, 2022. He was 57.

Life: Born on March 20, 1964 in Scott County, Robbie was a lifelong Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves fan who loved camping, fishing and being outdoors. During his last months, he was thankful for the visits, conversations and time spent with family and friends. He was a member of the New River Baptist Church. He was a caring, loving person and will be missed by all who knew him.

Preceded in death: Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin Russ.

Survivors: Robbie is survived by,

• Son: Kaleb Russ and wife Megan;

• Granddaughter: Mariah Russ;

• Mother: Freida Russ;

• Siblings: Jane Branscum and husband John, Kay Keeton and husband Keith, Karen Byrge and husband Dennis, Debbie Lowe and husband Jimmy, and Brian Russ and wife Kristi;

• Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services: Friends may visit with the Russ family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. with Bro. David Barnhouse officiating. Music will be provided by Kristi, Bryson and Braelyn Russ, Sandra Sproles and Daniel Murley. Burial will follow in the Daniel Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Byrge, Jacob Byrge, Joseph Byrge, Bryson Russ, and John-Ashley Branscum and Kaleb Russ

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.