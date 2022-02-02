Kathy Wilson, 66

Kathy Ann Wilson departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 66.

Life: Kathy was born Feb. 11, 1955 to the late Herman and Minnie Griffith Newport of Oneida.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sisters Della Jo and Vickie Newport, brothers D.T., Bobby, Rex, Richard, and Edison and wife Peggy.

Survivors: Kathy is survived by,

• Children: Matthew Wilson and Penny Wilson;

• Brothers: Donald Newport and wife Betty, and James Newport and wife Ruby;

• Sister-in-law: Sarah Newport;

• Many other special nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services: Kathy’s wishes were cremation. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.