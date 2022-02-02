37.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Governor's budget includes $7 million for new TCAT building
Governor’s budget includes $7 million for new TCAT building

By Independent Herald
HUNTSVILLE — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 includes an appropriation of $7 million for the construction of a new building at the TN College of Applied Technology’s Oneida-Huntsville campus.

The new building will house TCAT’s local diesel-powered equipment technology program and expand training sections in power line construction by providing additional training space. It will also add truck driving training as a new TCAT program offering.

“I’m pleased the governor has included in his FY23 budget proposal $7 million for a new building at the TCAT Oneida/Huntsville campus in Scott County,” State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, said. “I will fully support this appropriation when it comes before committee.”

The governor’s proposed budget also includes money for a facility in Fentress County to expand programs for TCAT Oneida/Huntsville and Roane State Community College.

