Danny Henry, 64

Danny Ray Henry departed this life peacefully in his sleep at his home in the Straight Fork community on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, after battling many illnesses. He was 64.

Life: Born in Robbins on April 7, 1957, Danny was the son of Clarence Henry and Laura Abbott. He was of the Baptist faith.

Preceded in death: Danny was preceded in death by,

• Father: Clarence Henry;

• In-laws: John and Zella Daugherty;

• Grandparents: Sarah Henry, Charlie Hughett, and Melton and Irene Thomas;

• Brothers: George and Lewis Hall Henry;

• Sister: Kathleen Fagans.

Survivors: Danny is survived by,

• Wife of 39 years, Bertha Mae Daugherty Henry;

• Daughters: Zella Mae Henry and Bertha Rae Day and husband Jamie;

• Grandchildren: Emmalee and Iris Henry, Dani Belle Henry, Aria Yancey, Jamie Day, Owen Yancy, and Aiden and Conner Yancy;

• Mother: Laura Abbott;

• Stepmother: Hattie Henry;

• Sisters: Joann Taylor and husband Mark, Mary Hayes, Beverly Parks Purser and husband Bobby, Barbara VanHook, and Jean Duncan and husband Michael;

• Brothers: William Henry and wife Denise, Mark Henry, Dewayne Henry and wife Kim, Dorsey Williams, Junior Mullins, Arvil Henry, Rusty Henry and James Henry;

• Sisters-in-law: Joan Rickett and Barbara Riseden;

• Special nephew: Larry Taylor;

• Special friend: Jamie;

• Beloved dog: Buddy;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Rector-Byrd Cemetery in Huntsville. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.