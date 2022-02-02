37.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 3, 2022
'Covid explosion' continues: 1 in 20 Scott Countians now sick with virus

Number of active covid cases in Scott County climbs another 22% in one week

By Independent Herald
Updated:

As of Wednesday, 1 in every 20 people in Scott County were sick with covid, as the number of active cases climbed over 1,000. The TN Dept. of Health reported 576 new cases of the virus in the past seven days, up from 530 new cases the previous seven days. Additionally, three new covid-related deaths were reported in Scott County, bringing the total number to 99. In the greater East Tennessee area, the number of hospitalizations is approaching the peak seen during the delta surge last September, and ICUs are completely full. However, there are also signs that the omicron surge of the virus could be peaking.

The stunning efficiency of Covid-19’s omicron variant at infecting large swaths of the population continues to be on display in Scott County, where more than 1,000 people are currently ill with the virus, according to the TN Dept. of Health.

Currently, there are 1,059 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County, according to a release of data by the Dept. of Health on Wednesday. That’s up from 848 active cases a week earlier — or an increase of 25%.

That week-over-week increase came after Scott County’s active covid cases increased 72% a week earlier. The increase means that approximately 5% of the local population — or about 1 in every 20 people — are currently sick with covid.

While omicron continues to cause very mild illness in most people, the virus is taking a toll. The Dept. of Health reported three more covid-related deaths in Scott County last week, bringing the total number of deaths being blamed on the virus to 99. State health authorities reported only one hospitalization in the past seven days, bringing the total number of Scott Countians who have been hospitalized by covid to 107.

Overall, there were 576 new covid cases reported in Scott County for the 7-day period, up from 536 new cases the previous week. Scott County is averaging 82 new cases per day over the past 14 days, and 79 new cases per day over the past 14 days, which is up from 36 new cases per day for the previous 14-day period of Jan. 2 through Jan. 15.

There is a bit of good news in the state’s latest data dump, however. Testing positivity in Scott County is down slightly, though it’s still a very high 34%. A week earlier, it was nearly 40%. And the percentage of new cases being reported in school-aged children is down slightly. For the last week, 16% of new covid cases in Scott County were in the 5-to-18 age group. That’s down from about 20% the previous week.

Statewide, the news is improving, as well. While the number of new covid cases being reported remains very high, there is increasing evidence that the omicron surge of Covid-19 has peaked. For the past week, the Dept. of Health reports an average of just under 14,000 new covid cases per day. That’s down from more than 16,000 new cases per day the previous week.

And while the number of covid-related hospitalizations continues to climb, the rate of the increase has slowed dramatically. As of Wednesday’s report, there were 3,284 people hospitalized with covid across the state. That remains below the number of hospitalizations seen at the peak of the delta surge last fall, when more than 3,700 people were hospitalized.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding communities, including Scott County, there were 659 covid patients hospitalized as of Saturday. That’s up from 550 a week earlier, and is approaching the all-time high of 757, which was set at the peak of the delta surge in September.

Of the hospitalizations in East Tennessee’s 19 hospitals, 136 of the covid patients were sick enough to require ICU care, and 80 of those patients were on a ventilator.

While hospitals aren’t hardly as full of covid patients now as they were in the fall, they are near capacity. As of Saturday, there was only one available ICU bed in all 19 of East Tennessee’s hospitals combined. While more than half of the 303 ICU patients at those hospitals were there for reasons other than covid, there is almost literally nowhere to put the sickest covid patients in the region’s hospitals.

And statewide, the rising covid death toll is a grim reminder that the pandemic is still ongoing. For the past week, an average of five dozen Tennesseans died of covid each day, bringing the overall number of covid deaths to more than 22,500 — enough to fill Thompson-Boling Arena where the University of Tennessee plays basketball.

Most of those being sickened by covid in Tennessee are not vaccinated. For the week ending Saturday, the Dept. of Health reported that 70% of new covid cases were in people who are not fully vaccinated.

University of Tennessee Medical Center reported Wednesday that it is treating 174 in-patients for covid, of which 80% are not fully vaccinated. The average age of those patients is 59 years old.

