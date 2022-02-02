Barbara Seibers, 87

Barbara Parson Seibers departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 87.

Life: Barbara was a member of Elgin Church of Christ.

Preceded in death: Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Guy William and Allie Reed Parson, by her husband and love of her life, Fred Thomas Seibers, and by her siblings, Willard, Alonzo, Charlene, Christine, Evelyn, Buddie, Earl, Wanda and Maxine.

Survivors: Barbara is survived by,

• Sister: Ola Baker;

• Many nieces and nephews;

• Special friends: Claudetta Lawson and Carrie Thornthwaite;

• Loving church family;

• Many other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Seibers family on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Robert Ridgeway officiating. Committal service will follow in the Reed Cemetery in New River. Pallbearers will be Mike Welch, Ryan Bailey, Jamie Thomas, Stevie Chambers and Travis Frogge.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.