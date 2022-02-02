37.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, February 3, 2022
April Duncan, 34

April Dawn Duncan departed this life on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. She was 34.

Life: Born on March 29, 1987 at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, April was the daughter of the late Bill Reynolds and Nora Bernice Slaven.

Preceded in death: In addition to her father, April was preceded in death by her grandparents, Letha Slaven and Bertie Norris, and by great-grandparents James Slaven, Mavis Slaven, Wilda Hill and Ben Hill.

Survivors: April is survived by,
• Husband: Tommy Duncan;
• Children: Caden Duncan, Kadence Duncan and Carley Duncan;
• Mother: Nora Bernice Reynolds;
• Many special aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Duncan family on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida with Bro. Dudley Harness officiating. Music will be provided by Jimmy and Sarah Byrd. Burial will follow in the Slaven Family Cemetery on Big Ridge Road in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Dillion Smith, Lee Johnson, Dalton Walden, Dalton Harness, Sterlin Wilson and Keith Hughett. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Anderson, Chris Harness, Gabriel Bertram and the Scott County Sherriff’s Department.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

