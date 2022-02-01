Eye to the Sky: A glancing blow from Ol’ Man Winter later this week

A blockbuster winter storm is likely to bring significant accumulations of ice, sleet and snow to portions of the Mid-South and the Midwest later this week.

It is unlikely that this storm will create a meaningful impact as far south and east as the Cumberland Plateau, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on, particularly for some minor ice accumulations Thursday night into early Friday.

This is going to be a crippling winter weather event for a relatively large swath of the country, with significant snow accumulations likely along the I-44 corridor in Missouri, on into portions of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. To the south of this line, significant accumulations of sleet and freezing rain are likely. Areas that wind up receiving the greatest amounts of freezing rain will probably deal with major power outages and other disruptions beginning Wednesday and continuing through the remainder of the week.

This is all due to a clash of air masses. You have mild air in place across the South, influenced by atmospheric ridging off the Atlantic Coast. And you have deep arctic air sinking southward. As these air masses collide, the atmosphere is ripe for the development of a mature storm system, while a relatively shallow layer of sub-freezing air will seep into place at the surface.

Again, this “battleground zone” is likely to be far to our west and north. In fact, it’s far enough west and north that most of Middle Tennessee likely won’t suffer serious impacts. And the southern half of West Tennessee might not, either. In Kentucky, you’ll likely have to go further north than Somerset to start experiencing significant impacts from this winter storm.

The greatest impact for those of us in the “warm sector” of the storm will likely be heavy rain. For now, most models keep the heaviest rains to our west, but a solid two to three inches of rain could fall across the northern Cumberland Plateau region Wednesday and Thursday, which could lead to some minor flooding issues.

By Thursday night, the arctic air will be on the move as the storm system begins to pull away. Ordinarily in a situation like this, we’re talking about a rain-to-snow transition. And, indeed, the National Weather Service does have a slight chance of rain changing to snow on Friday. But it looks like the cold air mass will be quite shallow, which probably means we’ll never see the remnant precipitation change over to snow. It’ll likely fall as rain, and if it’s still falling when temperatures drop below freezing late Thursday night into early Friday, then we might be left dealing with some minor accumulations of freezing rain.

Make no mistake: Any ice that accumulates in our region late Thursday into Friday should be minor. But it’s worth keeping an eye on this storm system as it takes shape. Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen models shift the swath of significant ice accumulation further south and east. And there’s also a trend on the models to keep more precipitation behind the cold front, rather than out in front of it, which enhances the potential for some freezing rain, as well.

Right now, the GFS is projecting between a quarter of an inch of ice and half an inch of ice for much of Scott County. And it’s not without some support, as its Canadian counterpart shows appreciable ice accumulations for much of our area, as well. The European counterpart also has minor ice accumulations for much of the northern plateau region.

Fortunately, some of the higher-resolution medium-range models — most notably, the NAM — show little to no ice accumulation for our region. And this is probably the correct take. Even if the GFS is correct in its projection that there will be more post-frontal precipitation than some other models are indicating, the ice accumulation totals it is showing are almost certainly overblown. Still, power outages can begin with around a quarter of an inch of ice. It doesn’t take much ice to cause some minor issues, so this is worth keeping an eye on. The forecast should begin to clear up over the next 24 hours or so.

Currently, our forecasted low temperature is 31° Thursday night, with a high of 37° on Friday. If temperatures do struggle to get below freezing, the potential for ice accretion will be limited, even if rain is still falling. But those temps may prove to be just a little too warm. And a couple of degrees can make a huge difference if precipitation is falling.

The bottom line: Moderate to heavy rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with falling temperatures Thursday night. There’s the potential for some rain showers to continue after temperatures drop slightly below freezing Friday morning. If that does happen, some minor ice accumulations are possible. The National Weather Service doesn’t have freezing rain in our forecast right now, but don’t be surprised if that changes as the forecast is updated during the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures will rebound fairly quickly this weekend, and will be back in the 40s by Sunday.