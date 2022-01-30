Scott County’s unemployment rate remains among the state’s 10 highest — but just barely

Scott County’s unemployment rate remained one of the 10 highest in Tennessee in December, despite still being at a historically low level.

According to new data released last week by the TN Dept. of Labor & Workforce Development, Scott County’s unemployment rate was 4.6% in December, unchanged from November’s rate.

Scott County was one of three counties across the state with an unchanged unemployment rate in December, and it bucked a statewide trend. In December, 87 of the state’s 95 counties saw their unemployment rates increase.

In spite of that, Scott County’s jobless rate remained one of the 10 highest in the state, though it came close to dropping out of the Top 10.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was found in Perry County, at 7.9%, followed by Cocke County at 5.4%, Clay County at 5.3% and Lake County at 5.1%. Bledsoe and Decatur counties each had an unemployment rate of 4.9%, followed by Cumberland, Shelby, Scott and McNairy counties at 4.6%.

The state’s lowest unemployment rate was in Williamson County, at 2.1%. That was followed by Moore County at 2.3%, Wilson and Cheatham counties at 2.5%, and Sumner, Rutherford and Knox counties at 2.6%. Rounding out the 10 lowest unemployment rates were Robertson and Dickson counties at 2.7%, and Chester County at 2.8%.

The state’s 10 highest unemployment rates are now scattered throughout the state, from Memphis to Newport. The 10 lowest unemployment rates are mostly centered in the Nashville metropolitan area, with the exception of Knox County in East Tennessee, Chester County in West Tennessee, and Moore County in southern Middle Tennessee.

Among counties neighboring Scott County, Anderson County saw its unemployment rate climb three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.1%, while Campbell County’s jobless rate was also up three-tenths of a point, to 3.9%. Fentress County’s jobless rate jumped six-tenths of a point to 3.8%, while Morgan County’s unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a point to 3.5%. Pickett County’s unemployment rate climbed half a percentage point to 3.6%.

Among the state’s major metropolitan areas, Knoxville and Nashville were tied for the lowest unemployment rate, at 2.6%, followed closely by Chattanooga at 2.7%. The unemployment rate in Memphis was 3.9%.

Scott County’s unemployment rate in December was based on an estimated labor force of 8,021 people, of which 7,654 were employed and 367 were without work.