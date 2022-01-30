14.6 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Education Robbins' Daniel Keeton wins VFW essay contest
EducationNewsLocal News

Robbins’ Daniel Keeton wins VFW essay contest

Daniel Keeton is pictured as he receives an award plaque and monetary prize at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida after winning the VFW's Patriot's Pen essay contest in District 2. Also pictured are, from left, Dan Keeton, Mickey Vickery (VFW District 2 commander), Joyce Keeton, Barbara Vickery (District 2 auxiliary president) and Les Williams (VFW Post 5669 commander).
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Daniel Keeton, a middle school student at Robbins School, was the District 2 winner of the VFW's Patriot's Pen essay contest. He was honored at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida. Huntsville Middle's Hailey Butler and Fairview's Kenneth Lloyd were also awarded for submitting the winning essays at their respective schools.

Daniel Keeton, a student at Robbins School, was District 2’s winning essayist in the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest.

Keeton was recognized for his achievement at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida on Thursday. His parents, Dan and Joyce Keeton, were also present.

Hailey Butler of Huntsville Middle School and Kenneth Lloyd of Fairview School also received an award from VFW Post 5669 for submitting the winning essay at their respective schools.

Each year, more than 165,000 students in grades six through eight enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest. The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-to-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme that is chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. This year’s theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?”

Independent Herald
