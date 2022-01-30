Robbins’ Daniel Keeton wins VFW essay contest

Daniel Keeton, a student at Robbins School, was District 2’s winning essayist in the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
Keeton was recognized for his achievement at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida on Thursday. His parents, Dan and Joyce Keeton, were also present.
Hailey Butler of Huntsville Middle School and Kenneth Lloyd of Fairview School also received an award from VFW Post 5669 for submitting the winning essay at their respective schools.
Each year, more than 165,000 students in grades six through eight enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen essay contest. The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300-to-400 word essay expressing their views based on a patriotic theme that is chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief. This year’s theme was “How Can I Be A Good American?”