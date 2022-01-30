Oland Jeffers, 70

Oland Jeffers passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. He was 70.

Life: Born in Scott County on Jan. 31, 1951, Oland was the son of the late Tom and Artie Chambers Jeffers.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Oland was preceded in death by his brothers and a sister, Enis, Otis Dean, Carley and Dennis Thomas, and Kathleen Epperson.

Survivors: Oland is survived by,

• Nephew: Charles Epperson and wife Keisha;

• Great-nephews: Colby Epperson and Bethany, and Jacob Epperson;

• Many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Jeffers family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the chapel of Jones & Son Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. Committal service will follow in the Hazel Valley Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.