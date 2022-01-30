Karmyn Krahn crowned basketball homecoming queen at Oneida

Scott County was one of just eight counties in Tennessee that did not see its unemployment rate increase in December, but still has one of the state's 10 highest jobless rates — if only barely. Scott County's December unemployment rate was 4.6%, unchanged from November. That's tied for seventh-highest in the state. In December, there were 8,021 people in Scott County's work force, with 7,654 of them being employed and 367 being without work.
Daniel Keeton, a middle school student at Robbins School, was the District 2 winner of the VFW's Patriot's Pen essay contest. He was honored at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida. Huntsville Middle's Hailey Butler and Fairview's Kenneth Lloyd were also awarded for submitting the winning essays at their respective schools.
Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, was presented Thursday as the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. Walker, who was present at the Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting along with her husband, Dustin, and their daughters, has inspired the community through her personal battles of losing her son, Kip, and fighting cancer.
A 60-acre tract of land within the current boundaries of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has been added to the park, according to the National Park Service. The property, located along North White Oak Creek, was originally owned by the Allardt Land Company and the estate of Bruno Gernt. It was acquired by TennGreen Land Conservancy, which donated it to the government.
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 5x5 bull elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The dead elk was discovered by a hunter on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.
The TN Bureau of Investigation last week released a newly-redesigned Sexual Offender Registry that is easier to use and understand. Among the changes are more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and an interactive map that pinpoints the residential addresses of registered sex offenders while also making a distinction between sex offenders who were convicted of crimes against children.
We were eager to say goodbye to 2020 ... until 2021 turned out to be much the same. Now we're headed into 2022 and it's beginning the same way the last two years played out. It's easy to feel like meteorologist Phil Connors in Groundhog Day.
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”
That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Since 2016, there have been an average of just 670 deer killed each year in Scott County. That's down from an average of 1,328 deer killed per year the five years before that. In other words, hunters in Scott County have killed right at 50% fewer deer each year in the past five years than they did the five years before that. That's a trend that can't be explained by weather or mast crops, or even hunting license sales, given the abrupt nature of the decline. The one significant event that those numbers seem to hinge on? The 2017 EHD outbreak.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 5x5 bull elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The dead elk was discovered by a hunter on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Hunters harvested 214 deer in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun hunt, up slightly from last year but still well below the 299 harvested during the same period the year before an outbreak of EHD in 2017. The total harvest so far this year in Scott County is 645, significantly fewer than the 1,023 killed during the same time frame the year before the EHD outbreak.
Through the end of the second and final weekend of Tennessee's muzzleloader hunt, Scott County hunters had harvested a total of 236 deer since muzzleloader season opened, the most since the EHD outbreak of 2017. Last year, 182 deer had been killed during the same time period. Nearly 75% of the harvest so far has been antlered bucks.
Scott County was one of just eight counties in Tennessee that did not see its unemployment rate increase in December, but still has one of the state's 10 highest jobless rates — if only barely. Scott County's December unemployment rate was 4.6%, unchanged from November. That's tied for seventh-highest in the state. In December, there were 8,021 people in Scott County's work force, with 7,654 of them being employed and 367 being without work.
Daniel Keeton, a middle school student at Robbins School, was the District 2 winner of the VFW's Patriot's Pen essay contest. He was honored at VFW Post 5669 in Oneida. Huntsville Middle's Hailey Butler and Fairview's Kenneth Lloyd were also awarded for submitting the winning essays at their respective schools.
Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, was presented Thursday as the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. Walker, who was present at the Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting along with her husband, Dustin, and their daughters, has inspired the community through her personal battles of losing her son, Kip, and fighting cancer.
A 60-acre tract of land within the current boundaries of the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area has been added to the park, according to the National Park Service. The property, located along North White Oak Creek, was originally owned by the Allardt Land Company and the estate of Bruno Gernt. It was acquired by TennGreen Land Conservancy, which donated it to the government.
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 5x5 bull elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The dead elk was discovered by a hunter on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
District Attorney General Jared Effler fired back at media reports — most notably, TMZ — that called the death of a 25-year-old Fentress County woman on Friday a homicide. Effler said it was premature and irresponsible to label the death of the woman — who is the stepdaughter of singer Chris Daughtry — a homicide. An investigation into her death continues.
The TN Bureau of Investigation last week released a newly-redesigned Sexual Offender Registry that is easier to use and understand. Among the changes are more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and an interactive map that pinpoints the residential addresses of registered sex offenders while also making a distinction between sex offenders who were convicted of crimes against children.
We were eager to say goodbye to 2020 ... until 2021 turned out to be much the same. Now we're headed into 2022 and it's beginning the same way the last two years played out. It's easy to feel like meteorologist Phil Connors in Groundhog Day.
Imagine in 2021, when a direct descendant to the throne is born, a team being dispatched from the royal palace to a factory somewhere in the outskirts of London to tell the assembly line workers, “A queen has been born, and you’re the first to know.”
That’s what the shepherds of biblical times were: the equivalent of 21st century blue-collar workers. Not the rich or the famous or the well-respected, but the people that many of the rich and famous and well-respected tend to thumb their noses at.
Since 2016, there have been an average of just 670 deer killed each year in Scott County. That's down from an average of 1,328 deer killed per year the five years before that. In other words, hunters in Scott County have killed right at 50% fewer deer each year in the past five years than they did the five years before that. That's a trend that can't be explained by weather or mast crops, or even hunting license sales, given the abrupt nature of the decline. The one significant event that those numbers seem to hinge on? The 2017 EHD outbreak.
The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Campbell Outdoors Recreation Association, and Pine Mountain Long Beards chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a 5x5 bull elk in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The dead elk was discovered by a hunter on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Hunters harvested 214 deer in Scott County through the first eight days of the gun hunt, up slightly from last year but still well below the 299 harvested during the same period the year before an outbreak of EHD in 2017. The total harvest so far this year in Scott County is 645, significantly fewer than the 1,023 killed during the same time frame the year before the EHD outbreak.
Through the end of the second and final weekend of Tennessee's muzzleloader hunt, Scott County hunters had harvested a total of 236 deer since muzzleloader season opened, the most since the EHD outbreak of 2017. Last year, 182 deer had been killed during the same time period. Nearly 75% of the harvest so far has been antlered bucks.
Scott County was one of just eight counties in Tennessee that did not see its unemployment rate increase in December, but still has one of the state's 10 highest jobless rates — if only barely. Scott County's December unemployment rate was 4.6%, unchanged from November. That's tied for seventh-highest in the state. In December, there were 8,021 people in Scott County's work force, with 7,654 of them being employed and 367 being without work.
Scott County was one of just eight counties in Tennessee that did not see its unemployment rate increase in December, but still has one of the state's 10 highest jobless rates — if only barely. Scott County's December unemployment rate was 4.6%, unchanged from November. That's tied for seventh-highest in the state. In December, there were 8,021 people in Scott County's work force, with 7,654 of them being employed and 367 being without work.