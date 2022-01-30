Karmyn Krahn crowned basketball homecoming queen at Oneida

30.6 F
Oneida
Monday, January 31, 2022
Karmyn Krahn was crowned homecoming queen at Oneida High School on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. She was escorted by Noah James.

Photos by Sarah Dunlap

By Independent Herald
Updated:

Karmyn Krahn, a senior at Oneida High School, was crowned the school’s basketball homecoming queen during ceremonies held Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, when the Indians hosted Coalfield.

Senior candidate Lyra Rochet, escorted by Carlos Valdez III.

Junior candidate Caitlyn Chitwood, escorted by Will Jeffers.

Junior candidate Hazel Blizzard, escorted by Wyatt Watters.

Sophomore candidate Jailyn Anderson, escorted by Mak Duncan.

Sophomore candidate Pray Leigh Welch, escorted by Wyatt Yancey.

Freshman candidate Shayla Shoemaker, escorted by Chase Meredith.

Freshman candidate Jasmine Chitwood, escorted by Tanner Buttram.

Flower girl Carson Smith, escorted by Landon Goins.

