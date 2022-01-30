14.6 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Jane Foster, 76
Obituaries
Jane Foster, 76

Jane Elizabeth Foster departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida. She was 76.

Life: Born Sept. 27, 1945 in Scott County to the late Olaf and Dercie Walker Foster, Jane was a born-again Christian and a devoted partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was an employee of Hartco Flooring for more than 35 years.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Foster Richmond.

Survivors: Jane is survived by,
• Fiance and life partner of 26 years, Ronald Jeffers;
• Daughter: Penny King of Oneida;
• Granddaughters: Ashley Kidd and husband Thomas, Mindi Edmonds and husband Brandon, Becky King, and Gina King;
• Great-grandchildren: Lexi King, Brayzon Nelson, Maliyah Edmonds, and Abby, Ellie and Jamie Kidd;
• Several other special relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Foster family on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Oneida from 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ed King officiating. Music will be provided by Sherry Slaven. Burial will follow at Carson Memorial Park in Oneida. Pallbearers will be Thomas Kidd, Brandon Edmonds, Jerico Pope, Jacob Gregory, Cody Nelson and Jerried Jeffers.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

