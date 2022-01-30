14.6 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Obituaries
Updated:

Inman Norris, 78

Inman Norris, of Oneida, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He was 78.

Life: Born Jan. 25, 1944 in Norma, Inman was the son of the late Willard and Ada Byrd Norris. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather, an ordained minister and former pastor of the Oneida Church of God, and a retired coal miner and electrician.

Preceded in death:  In addition to his parents, Inman was preceded in death by his son, Inman Dwayne Norris; in-laws, Willard and Ethel Goad; brothers, Johnny Norris and Manuel Norris; and sister, Gladys Jeffers.

Survivors: Inman is survived by,
• The love of his life and wife of 45 years, Teresa Ann Goad Norris;
• Sons: John Norris and wife Michelle, Derek Dudgeon, Chris NOrris and wife Ashley, Sebastian Hale, Jakhob Norris and wife Amber, and Daniel Norris;
• Daughters: Paula Jean Bryant and husband Wayne, Melodie Norris, MaKayla Vanover and husband Jacob, Brittany Miller and husband John, Teesha Norris, Ana Bell and husband Aaron, Trinity Vandermast and husband Rodney, Cicci Norris, and Julia Norris;
• 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren;
• Brother: O.E. Norris;
• Sisters: Hattie Henry, Louise Carol, Anna-Mae Grider and Wanda Dean Brummett;
• Other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Norris family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at the Oneida Church of God from 6 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. with Bishop Charles Jeffers and Bro. Sammy Yancey officiating. Music will be provided by Seth Yancey and Missy Jeffers. Committal service will be on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Slick Rock Cemetery in the Brimstone community. Pallbearers will be Jared Bryant, Zach Bryant, Busky Harness, Phoenix Norris, Daniel Buttram and Brandon Robbins.

Arrangements by Jones & Son Funeral Home.

