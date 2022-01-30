30.6 F
Oneida
Monday, January 31, 2022
Eye to the Sky: A lot of rain is headed our way; winter is on hold for now

By Ben Garrett

After a cold and snowy January that saw in excess of 20 inches of snow accumulate across most of Scott County — near an all-time record for the month — February will start just the opposite: mild and very wet.

As we first wrote nearly a week ago, we’re due for a warm-up and a strong storm system that’s going to bring quite a bit of rain this week. In fact, we could see two to three inches of rain fall across the region Wednesday and Thursday before cold air filters back in to end the week.

Our pattern was generally one of an eastern U.S. trough through the month of January — that is, ridging out west forced generally low atmospheric pressure aloft which led to plenty of cold air and snow.

To start February, however, atmospheric ridging — which is just the opposite of an atmospheric trough — will start to assert itself in the western Atlantic Ocean. That’s going to push the storm track a little further north and west, while allowing milder weather to be pumped into our region from the Gulf of Mexico.

We’ll be in the mid 40s on Monday and may get into the 50s on Tuesday, as the southerly flow gets cranked up. A low pressure system will develop and move into the Mississippi River Valley as we get into the middle of the week, which will feed off the Gulf moisture that will be pumping in here, and we’ll start to see rainy weather by Wednesday evening.

By the time a cold front moves through on Thursday and ushers the storm system out of the region, we could see several inches of rainfall accumulate. The GFS model is currently showing the bulk of the precipitation staying to our west, with less than an inch of rain for most areas on the northern plateau. But this model is an outlier for now; all other models show upwards to three inches of rain for our region by the time the cold front moves through on Friday morning.

Whatever precipitation is left on Friday will change over to snow as the colder air arrives. For now, though, any potential accumulations look light and relatively minor. In fact, it currently looks as though we won’t see any accumulation at all.

That’s not the case for areas to our west, though. This system is shaping up to be a blockbuster winter storm for the I-44 corridor through Missouri, and then on through the Midwest, including parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Models are currently suggesting up to two feet of snow for some areas, with crippling ice accumulations for areas just south of the snow axis. I think most of us can agree we’re glad the Southeast ridge is flexing its muscles and sending this winter storm further west and north, so that someone else besides us is dealing with heavy snow and ice.

Behind this storm system, next weekend doesn’t look quite as cold as this weekend was. We may be back to 40° as soon as Saturday.

So, are we finished with winter? Probably not. There will be a parade of storm systems that will impact our region over the next two weeks. After the upcoming mid-week system, we’ll probably see another storm system begin to impact our weather by as soon as the end of next weekend, and then it looks like we’ll see a new storm system every 3-4 days. With so much cold air still camped out just north of us, any of these systems has the potential to bring wintry precipitation to our region if the storm track is right. For now, models are showing ridging off the coast remaining potent enough to keep the storm track far enough inland that we see rain rather than snow and a lot of cold air. But the teleconnections indicate that this could change. So we’ll have to keep an eye on it for the next couple of weeks.

The past few years have featured a very wet transition from winter to spring, and so far there’s no reason to anticipate that this year is going to be different. This is likely the start of that wet transition, as some models indicate that we could see as much as 5 to 6 inches of rain over the next couple of weeks.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

