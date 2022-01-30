Dorothy Hughett, 79

Dorothy Griffith Hughett went to be with the Lord with her loving family by her side on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. She was 79.

Life: Born Sept. 27, 1943 to the late Floyd Griffith and Mary Jane Robbins Griffith, Dorothy was a Christian and a faithful member of the Elgin Church of Christ.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Allen Hughett, her father- and mother-in-law, Dillard and Charlene Lewallen Hughett, and five sisters.

Survivors: Dorothy is survived by,

• 10 children: Bobby Joe Hughett and wife Maria, Barbara Posey and husband Mark, Paula Stevens and husband Joe, Sean Hughett and wife Sherry, Mike Hughett and wife Bridgett, Nick Hughett and wife Kim, Khia King and husband Charles, Tandy Miller and husband Rusty, Rhiane Hughett, and Jorne Hughett and wife Monica;

• Sister: Frances Zachary and husband McKinley;

• Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law who are like sisters, brothers-in-law, and many sisters and brothers in Christ.

Services: Dorothy’s wishes were cremation and no public service. She will be buried at Lewallen Cemetery on Ridge Road in Robbins, where her husband is buried. A private graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.