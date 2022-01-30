Charlotte Hatfield, 51

Charlotte Diane Hatfield departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Blue Ridge, Ga. She was 51.

Life: Charlotte was born Nov. 19, 1970 in Dalton, Ga.

Preceded in death: Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa Lee Duncan.

Survivors: Charlotte is survived by,

• Father: Troy E. Duncan;

• Daughter: Lesley Herendon and husband Jimmy;

• Son: Zakk Hatfield and wife Alexa;

• Grandchildren: Silas Hatfield, Olivia Herendon, Gabriel Hansen, Emilee Herendon and Alex Herendon;

• Brothers: Jerry Massey and wife Debbie, John Massey and wife Rhonda, Bobby Duncan and wife Tina, and Troy D. Duncan and wife Lora;

• Sisters: Janis Gerald and husband Roger, and Joyce Sexton;

• Several nieces and nephews;

• Special friends: Gail Woods, Bobbie Green and Les Hatfield.

Services: Friends may visit with the Hatfield family on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home in Huntsville from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Bro. Carlie Duncan and Bro. Harley Duncan officiating. Music will be provided by the Duncan family. Burial will follow in the Euel Duncan family cemetery on Lloyd Mountain. Pallbearers will be Zakk Hatfield, Chris Fairlamb, Butch Fairlamb, Teontae Rogers, Malik Rogers and Jacob Beasly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charlotte Hatfield Memorial Fund, c/o Four Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Huntsville, TN 37756.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home.