Shirley Cooper, 67

Shirley Ann Cooper, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 67.

Life: Born in Oliver Springs, Tenn. on June 10, 1954, Shirley was the daughter of the late Cecil Hall and Flora Pennington Hall.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindell Cooper; brothers, Omer George “Bud” Hall, Robert Hall and Paul Hall; and sisters, Cecil Jean Hall, Elsie Massengale, Jenell Lay and Fayrene Goad.

Survivors: Shirley is survived by,

• Children: Cecil Cooper and wife Andrea, Cecilia Cooper, Shane Cooper and Penny;

• Grandchildren: Dylan Slaven, Colby Cooper, Alexis Cooper and Kylie Cooper;

• Great-grandchildren: Neveah, Xaiden and Ace;

• Brothers: Curtis Hall and wife Glenice, and Ron Hall and wife Joyce;

• Sisters: Edna Goodman and Carrie Bass;

• Special friend: Junior Hammock;

• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Cooper family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 1 pm with Bro. Mark Muse officiating. Committal service will follow in the Wilhite Cemetery in the Buffalo community. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.