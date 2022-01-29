14.6 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Obituaries
Shirley Cooper, 67

Shirley Ann Cooper, of Oneida, departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She was 67.

Life: Born in Oliver Springs, Tenn. on June 10, 1954, Shirley was the daughter of the late Cecil Hall and Flora Pennington Hall.

Preceded in death: In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Lindell Cooper; brothers, Omer George “Bud” Hall, Robert Hall and Paul Hall; and sisters, Cecil Jean Hall, Elsie Massengale, Jenell Lay and Fayrene Goad.

Survivors: Shirley is survived by,
• Children: Cecil Cooper and wife Andrea, Cecilia Cooper, Shane Cooper and Penny;
• Grandchildren: Dylan Slaven, Colby Cooper, Alexis Cooper and Kylie Cooper;
• Great-grandchildren: Neveah, Xaiden and Ace;
• Brothers: Curtis Hall and wife Glenice, and Ron Hall and wife Joyce;
• Sisters: Edna Goodman and Carrie Bass;
• Special friend: Junior Hammock;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Cooper family on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 12 pm until time of the funeral service at 1 pm with Bro. Mark Muse officiating. Committal service will follow in the Wilhite Cemetery in the Buffalo community. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

