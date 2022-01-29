Scott High to begin search for new football coach

HUNTSVILLE — Scott High is on the market for a new football coach.

Eric Henry, the school’s athletics director, confirmed Friday evening that Josh Terry has resigned as the Highlanders’ head coach after four seasons on the job.

Terry, a former Scott High quarterback who served as offensive coordinator under Keith Shannon before taking over as head coach prior to the start of the 2018 season, informed his team of the move on Friday.

Back in the 2000s, Terry became part of the first father-son duo to start at quarterback for the Highlanders. His father, Dilbert Terry, the pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, was also a quarterback at Scott High. His younger brother, JoBen Terry, was a stand-out wide receiver at Scott High, as well.

Overall, the Highlanders were 13-26 during Terry’s four-year tenure.

The program was on the rise in 2019 and 2020. After a four-win season in 2019, the Highlanders went 5-5 in 2020, their first .500 finish since 2016. They could just as easily have been 7-3. They narrowly lost to Kingston, 24-20, and saw their season end with a controversial loss to Pigeon Forge. An official’s blown whistle — which he later admitted — costed Scott High a fumble recovery deep in Tiger territory that could have led to the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

That loss to Pigeon Forge also cost the Highlanders a playoff berth, but they concluded the season having out-scored their opponents 84-47 in the second half of the campaign.

But the program fell on hard times in 2021. Scott High moved up a classification, to Class 4A, and was placed in a region that was even more difficult than the region the school had been in previously. Dressing fewer than 40 players to start the season, and with fewer than that available by the end of the year, the Highlanders finished 1-8 with a covid win over Austin-East.

The Scott High head coaching vacancy had not been posted on the TSSAA portal as of Friday evening. The position is expected to be formally advertised on Monday.

There are currently 14 head coaching vacancies among Tennessee’s high school football programs.

Whomever succeeds Terry as Scott High’s next head coach will have his hands full with a rebuilding program in one of Tennessee’s toughest regions and classifications. The Highlanders’ region foes include the likes of South Doyle, Fulton and Anderson County, and Scott High hasn’t made a postseason appearance in five years. Next season’s schedule also includes traditionally strong programs like Coalfield, Austin-East, Clay County and Gatlinburg-Pittman.

An immediate task for the Highlanders’ next head coach will be to turn out more football players from the school’s 800-plus member student body. Scott has only had around two dozen players participating in winter workouts.

Beyond the product on the field, Scott’s next coach will deal with several facilities issues that need to be addressed in the years ahead.