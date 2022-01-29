14.6 F
Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Michael Leath, 66
Obituaries
Updated:

Michael Leath, 66

Michael John Leath passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 202 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. He was 66.

Life: Born Feb. 25, 1955, Michael was the son of the late Kenneth Dean and Carolyn Leath.

Preceded in death: In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by granddaughter Elizabeth Paige Leath, in-laws Ralph and Mabel Shoopman, and foster father Charles Long.

Survivors: Michael is survived by,
• Wife: Wanda Leath;
• Son: Wesley Leath and wife Amber;
• Grandchildren: Aiden Fish-Leath, Wyatt Leath and Lillian Grace Leath;
• Special aunt: Grace Tyree;
• Foster mother: Lois Long;
• Brothers: Bill Leath and wife Robin, Bob Leath and wife Edna, and Mark Long and wife Cheryl;
• Sisters: Kathy Ellis and husband Danny, Angela Worlety, Pam Lane and husband Jeff, and Sandra Smith and husband Jason;
• Brother-in-law: Larry Shoopman;
• Sister-in-law: Katherine Shannon and husband Roger;
• Several nieces, nephews and friends.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Deer Run Chapel in Crossville, Tenn., beginning at 2 p.m. with Rev. Owen Ivey officiating.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

