Michael Leath, 66

A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.