Basketball: Scott can’t quite keep up with Clinton

HUNTSVILLE — The last time Scott High and Clinton met, the Highlanders led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, only to see the Dragons storm back to win … without their best player.

In Friday’s rematch, the Dragons were at full strength, and it showed. This time, they never trailed.

Clinton had already clinched the regular season District 4-3A championship, but Scott High was hoping to prove that it is good enough to topple the Dragons in the postseason, should the two teams meet in a championship setting. The Highlanders were able to keep the game within striking distance most of the way, but they weren’t quite good enough to strike fear in the hearts of the Dragons, who pulled away for a 73-60 win.

Trey Morrow had 37 points and 12 rebounds, and Luke West knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14. But the rest of the Highlander squad combined for just nine points, which wasn’t nearly enough on a night that saw four different Clinton players finish in double figures.

Jackson Garner had 25 to lead the Dragons, while Rishon Bright had 13, and Trace Thackerson and Lane Harrison each scored 11.

After Clinton jumped out to a sizable lead early, the Highlanders clawed back to tie the game at the end of the first quarter, 17-17. Morrow had eight points, while West knocked down five and Grey Todd had a big 3-pointer.

But the Highlanders went cold in the second quarter, which saw Clinton get production from six different players and build a 10-point halftime lead, 38-28.

The lead expanded to 14 in the third quarter, even though West knocked down two 3-pointers and Morrow had eight points. Clinton continued to spread the scoring around, with four different players scoring on multiple occasions.

Morrow out-scored Clinton all by himself in the fourth quarter, with 16 points in the final period. Clinton had 15 in the fourth.

The Highlanders will finish second in the regular season district standings, meaning they will face Halls in the district semifinals at Anderson County when the postseason begins. The two teams split their regular season meetings.

SCOTT (60): Morrow 37, West 14, Todd 6, Brumett 2, Jeffers 1.

CLINTON (73): Garner 25, Bright 13, Thackerson 11, Harrison 11, Blouvelt 7, Morgan 4, Rupert 2.