Oneida
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Ann Wilson, 80
Obituaries


Ann Wilson, 80

Ann Wilson, of Winfield, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Ky. She was 80.

Life: Ann was an avid reader and loved antiques and her animals. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Preceded in death: Ann was preceded in death by her husband, David Wilson Sr., whom she married Oct. 20, 1956. She was also preceded in death by her father and mother, Virgil and Verlie Malone, sons Doug Wilson Sr. and Steve Wilson, and brothers Lawrence, Charles, Gene and David Malone.

Survivors: Ann is survived by,
• Daughter: Deborah Lynn Stephens and husband Joe;
• Son: David Wilson II and wife Gail;
• Daughter-in-law: Alma Wilson;
• Grandchildren: David Wilson III and wife Rebecca, Brittany Wilson, April Fisher and husband Billy, Leslie Perry and husband John Perry, Douglas Bryan Wilson Jr. and wife Morgan, Nicholas Wilson and Dustin, James Wilson and wife Jenn, and Tiffany Wilson;
• Great-grandchildren: Emily Horner, Jacob Perry, Olivia Perry, David Wilson IV, Elijah Wilson, Callyn Wilson, Lydia Gayle Wilson and James Oliver Wilson;
• Many other relatives and friends.

Services: Friends may visit with the Wilson family on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home in Oneida from 2 pm until 3 pm. Graveside service will follow in the New Light Cemetery in Winfield with Bro. Johnny Perry officiating. Pallbearers will be David Wilson, III, Dougie Wilson, Nicholas Wilson and Dustin and Jacob Perry.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

