Kellie Walker honored as ‘Person of the Year’

Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands, was presented at Thursday’s annual meeting of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce as the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year for 2021.

Walker was chosen as the ninth Person of the Year, a recognition that dates back to 2013.

Through her personal battles of losing her son, Kip, and her fight against cancer, Walker has inspired Scott County. She was present for Thursday’s Annual Meeting, along with her husband, Dustin, her daughters, her parents, and several of her co-workers from the Children’s Center.

“Anybody who knows her will tell you that even now, after everything she has gone through and everything that she is going through, she is still the person who is trying to uplift everyone around her and make their lives better, and I cannot think of a better example of selflessness than that,” said Independent Herald publisher Ben Garrett in presenting the award. “She could’ve withdrawn and isolated, but she didn’t do that. Basically, she has chosen to share with us — this community — the most personal and difficult time of her life and in doing that, she has inspired an entire community.”

Walker said that she and her husband, Dustin, talked about whether to make her battle with cancer public when she was first diagnosed.

“I told Dustin, I can recall the conversation so vividly, I want people to know what the Lord can do, and I want people to know what the Lord is going to do in this situation,” she said. “Through that, however my life turns out, whether I live or die, I want people to see God’s glory through that.

“I am so blessed. God has blessed me so tremendously,” Walker added. “It’s not about me. It’s about Him. To tell you my story is to tell you about the good Lord, the good that He has done, and the things He has blessed me with, and not just that but the way this community has stood behind me.”

Complete remarks from Thursday’s introduction of Kellie Walker…

I’m going to apologize in advance because this is going to take a minute, but I have a lot to say. But bear with me, and I’ll try not to be as long-winded as Stacey (Swann) usually is.

I say this every year, but since the Person of the Year recognition began, the criteria has always been simply someone who goes above and beyond to make Scott County a better place. And if you look back at the history of this award, our first recipient was Amy Martin and our most recent recipient was Randy Byrge last year. And both of those folks and all of the ones in between really exemplify the criteria of making Scott County better. And this year’s recipient is certainly no different.

They each do it in their own way. And for Kellie Walker, it is primarily through her work at the Children’s Center. The Children’s Center is a demanding job, a stressful job, and a job that most of us would rather not think about because, quite frankly, we don’t want to think about the fact that there are children in our community who are being abused sexually, being abused physically, and being neglected. But it happens every day. And if it weren’t for the Children’s Center, they would have no one to advocate on their behalf. But because of the Children’s Center, they have someone willing to stand up and fight for them. And I think if anyone involved with the justice system in Scott County were standing here, they’d tell you that the Children’s Center is one of the most important assets we have in Scott County.

And Kellie Walker is the face of the Children’s Center. Now she didn’t start the Children’s Center, obviously. And she doesn’t do it alone. A lot of her coworkers are here with us. But she has kept it going, she’s kept it going strong, and she’s spent most of her adult life trying to make life better for children of Scott County who have faced demons that most of us can’t even imagine.

But I want to go back to two years ago, because that’s where this story begins. And it’s a story that almost everyone in this room knows. Kellie and her husband, Dustin, had just started a business that they were operating in addition to their full-time jobs, and it was going well. They were planning for their third child, their first son. So life was busy and hectic, but life was good.

And then Kellie and Dustin were blindsided. First they found out that their pregnancy wasn’t progressing as hoped, and of course they ultimately lost their son, Kip, shortly after his birth. That’s a tragedy that I think most of us can’t even imagine how it would impact a family unless we’ve walked that walk. But Kellie being Kellie, and her faith being what it is, she was able to turn tragedy into a positive. Because she could’ve been bitter and said, ‘Why me?’ But instead, even while she was grieving the loss of her son and coping with that, she started Kip’s Kloset, as a way to memorialize and honor him but also as a way to solicit donations for the kids in Scott County who need a hand the most, and that is the kids of the Children’s Center who are being abused and neglected.

And then she finds out she has cancer. And that’s not something Kellie’s age should have to deal with. But not only does she find out she has cancer, she finds out she has an aggressive form of cancer and she’s literally going to have to fight for her life.

Dealing with a diagnosis like that would be devastating. Dealing with the loss of a child would be devastating. Dealing with both almost simultaneously would be more than I think most people could bear. I think human nature would be to withdraw, to isolate, to throw up barriers, to spend your days in bed with a quilt over your head and just not dealing with anybody or anything. I think that would be my approach. And I think it would be the approach of most people in this room.

But that was not Kellie’s approach. She chose to spend the last two years, basically being Kellie. She continues to work whenever she can. She was front and center at Soul Sisters’ benefit auction for the Children’s Center last month. She’s here at these meetings whenever she can be. And it’s not every day. But every day that she can, she is taking care of business. In and out of the hospital, through treatments, through surgeries. In fact, they tell a story about a year ago this past November, when the first benefit auction was being held for the Children’s Center. Kellie wasn’t aware it was taking place. She was in the hospital at the time. But when she learned it was taking place, her first response was to make a phone call to make sure food was delivered so that everyone working the auction would be fed and taken care of. That single moment summed up everything that Kellie is about. She’s in a hospital, far from home, far from her kids, probably not feeling like dealing with anything or anybody, and she puts others ahead of herself.

That’s who Kellie is. You see, Person of the Year isn’t about dealing with cancer, because there are a lot of people in Scott County dealing with cancer. It’s not about dealing with grief, because if the past two years have taught us anything, it is that there are a lot of people in Scott County dealing with grief. It’s not even about dealing with both at the same time. And it’s certainly not about the Chamber of Commerce saying, “Kellis has cancer, so let’s give it to her.”

But this is who Kellie Walker is. Anyone who knows her, whether it’s as a friend or coworker or whatever, they’ll tell you that Kellie is always the person, and has always been the person, long before any of this, who shows up unexpectedly to drop words of encouragement or a note of inspiration, just trying to uplift people around her and make their life better. To help them get through whatever it is they’re going through. To help them get through their day. To help them get through life.

I had a woman tell me recently that she was talking to Kellie and Kellie said, ‘I’m praying for you.’ And she said, ‘I didn’t even think about praying for Kellie. With everything that she has going on, with all of the problems she’s facing, she’s praying for me.’ But that’s who Kellie is. Anybody who knows her will tell you that even now, after everything she has gone through and everything that she is going through, she is still the person who is trying to uplift everyone around her and make their lives better, and I cannot think of a better example of selflessness than that.

I said a moment ago that Kellie could’ve chosen to withdraw or to isolate. But she didn’t do that. Basically, she has shared the most personal and difficult time of her life with us. And in doing so, she has inspired a community. More than she knows. More than you’ll probably ever know, Kellie. And I think I speak for multiple people in this room when I say that watching the way she has handled the past two years has inspired us to want to do better. So the 2021 Scott County Chamber of Commerce/Independent Herald Person of the Year is Kellie Walker.

Past Persons of the Year

2013: Amy Martin

2014: Stacey Swann

2015: Jerry Slaven

2016: Tony Taylor

2017: Joe Cross

2018: Kaidence Lewallen

2019: Dan & Michelle King

2020: Randy Byrge

2021: Kellie Walker