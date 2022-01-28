0.3 F
Oneida
Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...
News Local News Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president
NewsLocal News

Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president

Sharon Wilson is vice president, Jacob Billingsley is treasurer

Sheneka Burchfield, of First National Bank, will serve as the Scott County Chamber of Commerce's president in 2022.
By Independent Herald
Updated:

Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.

Sheneka Burchfield will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

Burchfield, who is a representative of First National Bank, was elected by the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors at Thursday’s Annual Meeting, acting on the recommendation of the Chamber’s Nominating Committee.

Burchfield will succeed Kathy West, executive director of the Appalachian Life Quality Initiative, who served as president in 2021.

Shonda Ellis Duncan — former executive director of the Scott County Shelter Society — was vice president in 2021, but left her role as a director of the Chamber after taking a new job.

- Advertisement -

The Nominating Committee recommended Burchfield as president, Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer.

Wilson is site director at Roane State Community College’s Huntsville campus, while Billingsley represents Plateau Electric Cooperative.

The Nominating Committee’s recommendations were approved after a motion by Hal Leftwich, CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center, and a second by Myke Baird, of United Cumberland Bank.

Burchfield will serve her second stint as the Chamber’s president. She was last president in 2016.

Also on Thursday, Robby Burress and Cody “Moe” Mullis were approved as new directors of the Chamber of Commerce. Burress owns Robby Burress Insurance in Oneida, while Mullis owns The Black Cat Antiques & Oddities and coordinates the Music On Main festival series.

Both Burress and Mullis — who replace Paul Strunk and Craig Allen as directors — were recommended by the Nominating Committee. They were approved by the Board of Directors following a motion by Leftwich and second by Ben Garrett of the Independent Herald.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Scott

Basketball: Scott can’t quite keep up with Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Scott High and Clinton met, the Highlanders led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, only to...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Clinton uses the free throw line to survive against Lady Highlanders

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Clinton out-shot Scott High 26 to 10 from the free throw line in a Friday night showdown between the top two teams...
Read more
Local News

Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president

Independent Herald - 0
Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.
Read more
Local News

Kellie Walker honored as ‘Person of the Year’

Independent Herald - 0
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, was presented Thursday as the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. Walker, who was present at the Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting along with her husband, Dustin, and their daughters, has inspired the community through her personal battles of losing her son, Kip, and fighting cancer.
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Basketball: Scott can’t quite keep up with Clinton

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Scott High and Clinton met, the Highlanders led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, only to...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Clinton uses the free throw line to survive against Lady Highlanders

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Clinton out-shot Scott High 26 to 10 from the free throw line in a Friday night showdown between the top two teams...
Read more
Local News

Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president

Independent Herald - 0
Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.
Read more
Local News

Kellie Walker honored as ‘Person of the Year’

Independent Herald - 0
Kellie Walker, executive director of the Children's Center of the Cumberlands, was presented Thursday as the Independent Herald/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year. Walker, who was present at the Chamber of Commerce's Annual Meeting along with her husband, Dustin, and their daughters, has inspired the community through her personal battles of losing her son, Kip, and fighting cancer.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Basketball: Scott can’t quite keep up with Clinton

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — The last time Scott High and Clinton met, the Highlanders led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter, only to...
Read more

Basketball: Clinton uses the free throw line to survive against Lady Highlanders

Scott Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — Clinton out-shot Scott High 26 to 10 from the free throw line in a Friday night showdown between the top two teams...
Read more

Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president

Local News Independent Herald - 0
Sheneka Burchfield, representative of First National Bank, will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022 after being elected by the Chamber's Board of Directors at Thursday's annual meeting. She will be joined by Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer. She succeeds Kathy West, executive director of ALQI, who was president in 2021. Burchfield also served as the Chamber's president in 2016.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN