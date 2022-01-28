Burchfield elected Chamber of Commerce president

Sheneka Burchfield will serve as president of the Scott County Chamber of Commerce in 2022.

Burchfield, who is a representative of First National Bank, was elected by the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors at Thursday’s Annual Meeting, acting on the recommendation of the Chamber’s Nominating Committee.

Burchfield will succeed Kathy West, executive director of the Appalachian Life Quality Initiative, who served as president in 2021.

Shonda Ellis Duncan — former executive director of the Scott County Shelter Society — was vice president in 2021, but left her role as a director of the Chamber after taking a new job.

The Nominating Committee recommended Burchfield as president, Sharon Wilson as vice president and Jacob Billingsley as treasurer.

Wilson is site director at Roane State Community College’s Huntsville campus, while Billingsley represents Plateau Electric Cooperative.

The Nominating Committee’s recommendations were approved after a motion by Hal Leftwich, CEO of Big South Fork Medical Center, and a second by Myke Baird, of United Cumberland Bank.

Burchfield will serve her second stint as the Chamber’s president. She was last president in 2016.

Also on Thursday, Robby Burress and Cody “Moe” Mullis were approved as new directors of the Chamber of Commerce. Burress owns Robby Burress Insurance in Oneida, while Mullis owns The Black Cat Antiques & Oddities and coordinates the Music On Main festival series.

Both Burress and Mullis — who replace Paul Strunk and Craig Allen as directors — were recommended by the Nominating Committee. They were approved by the Board of Directors following a motion by Leftwich and second by Ben Garrett of the Independent Herald.