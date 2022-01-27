Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

NASHVILLE — Jim Cooper, the long-serving Democratic congressman whose seat was at the heart of a gerrymandering effort that ultimately left Scott County divided between two separate congressional districts, has announced his retirement.

Cooper, who has represented Nashville in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2005, acknowledged Wednesday that there was no path to re-election for him, after the Tennessee General Assembly approved a redistricting plan that will see the capital city split between three congressional districts that are typically conservative. One of those is the 6th District, which will now include Oneida and the northern half of Scott County.

“I cannot thank the people of Nashville enough,” Cooper said. “You backed me more than almost anyone in Tennessee history, making me the state’s 3rd longest-serving member of Congress. You allowed me to help millions of people while representing our state capital, as well as 30 of our state’s 95 counties.”

Cooper said that he had explored various avenues — including lawsuits — to stop the state Republicans’ redistricting plan.

- Advertisement -

However, Republicans had previously expressed confidence that their plan would survive any court challenge that might await it. The plan sailed through both the Senate and, earlier this week, the House of Representatives.

The GOP’s redistricting committee denied that significantly reshaping Nashville was an effort to oust Cooper — who is one of only two Democrats among Tennessee’s congressional delegation, with the other being Steve Cohen of Memphis. In fact, Frank Johnson — the Middle Tennessee Republican who headed up the plan — applauded it as a benefit to Nashville because it places the city under the representation of three different congressmen rather than only one.

Gerrymandering has long been a political norm, a tactic as commonly employed by political parties in the majority as it has been criticized by political parties in the minority. Meanwhile, there is precedent for dividing counties and cities between congressional districts — and, as Johnson pointed out last week, the Democrats have done it in Tennessee when they were in the majority.

Cooper is the son of a former Tennessee governor, William Prentice Cooper, and his younger brother John is currently the mayor of Nashville.

Cooper once represented Scott County in Congress; he was originally elected in the 4th District in 1982, when he lived in Shelbyville. That same year, Scott County was shifted from the 2nd District to the 4th District as part of the redistricting cycle.

Cooper represented the 4th District for a decade before leaving Congress amid a run for the U.S. Senate, which he lost to Fred Thompson. Republican Van Hilleary replaced him, and represented the district until 2003, when he retired to run for governor — a race he lost to Phil Bredesen. Lincoln Davis, a Democrat from Fentress County, replaced Hilleary and represented the 4th District for eight years before being defeated by Republican Scott DesJarlais in 2010 as part of a Republican wave during the first Obama administration. Scott County was shifted from the 4th District to the 3rd District two years later.

While Cooper is the dean of Tennessee’s congressional delegation, he has increasingly faced criticism from the more liberal sector of the state’s Democratic Party. Cooper is a Blue Dog Democrat, a group of moderate Democrats once commonplace in the South. He has sided with Republicans on occasion, which has drawn the ire of liberals.

Once the new congressional districts take effect next year, it will mark the first time in Scott County’s history that it has been divided between two different districts, and also the first time that Scott County will share congressional representation with Nashville.

Scott County is one of only 10 counties across the state — including one of just three rural counties — divided between different congressional districts.

The move to split Scott County has generated considerable criticism within the local community. State Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, each voted in favor of the redistricting plan.