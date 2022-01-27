26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

By Ben Garrett

Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at best.

The National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 40% chance of snow showers on Friday, behind a cold front that will push through the area late Thursday.

Several inches of snow are possible in the highest elevations of the mountains along the TN-NC border. Here on the northern Cumberland Plateau, however, there won’t be much moisture available.

Any precipitation that does fall on Friday will be in the form of snow, as cold arctic air rushes in from the northwest. The NWS forecast calls for a high of 33° on Friday. That may actually occur early in the day; cold air advection should continue through the day.

As for moisture, most models are projecting around a tenth of an inch of precipitation. That’s not much. Obviously, at the standard 10:1 ratio, that would be an inch of snow — if every flake that fell stuck around. Ground temperatures are very cold and won’t modify too much during the day on Thursday. So conditions will actually be favorable for accumulation on Friday; there just isn’t expected to be much snow falling from the sky. The atmosphere is going to be quite dry as the piece of energy that will produce the snow showers rotates through, so much of what little moisture is available will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.

The potential fly in the ointment could be if the geographically-enhanced snow showers in the northwest flow amount to more than is currently expected. That could lead to some very light accumulations across the region.

Otherwise, the biggest story is the cold temperatures. Some outlying areas could see temps drop into the single digits Friday night, and the high on Saturday will not get out of the 20s.

Further out, the ridging to the west will begin to break down early next week, and that’s going to lead to warmer weather than what we’ve been seeing. Temps will rebound into the 40s as early as Sunday, and we could be in the 50s by Tuesday. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen temps that warm.

Unfortunately, with the warmer temperatures will come increased rain chances as ridging in the Atlantic Ocean begins to strengthen and push storm systems further north. We could see fairly significant rainfall next week — perhaps 1.5 to 2 inches of rain between Wednesday and the weekend.

Beyond that, it’s too soon to tell whether we’ll see the mild and wet pattern continue, or whether we’ll return to a winter-like pattern beyond the Feb. 4-5 time frame. At some point in February, we’re likely to flip to a warmer-than-average pattern that should persist. But exactly when remains to be seen.

Eye to the Sky is a weather blog of the Independent Herald, written primarily by IH publisher Ben Garrett. Views expressed here are those of the authors and should not be considered substitute for official advisories, watches or warnings from the National Weather Service. For the latest, most up-to-date forecast information, see weather.gov/mrx.
Ben Garrett
Ben Garrett is Independent Herald editor. Contact him at bgarrett@ihoneida.com. Follow him on Twitter, @benwgarrett.

