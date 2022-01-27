Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

The extent of the omicron-fueled surge of Covid-19 in Scott County was cast in a new light on Wednesday, with new data from the TN Dept. of Health showing that the county’s number of active coronavirus cases — already near a record high — had increased by 72% in just one week.

The new data indicated that there were 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Saturday, up from 493 just one week earlier. Prior to the past week, there had never been more than 511 active cases of Covid-19 at any one time in Scott County. That number was seen in September, amid the delta-fueled surge of the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there had never been as many as 100 new cases of covid reported in a single day in Scott County until last week — when the Dept. of Health reported four consecutive days of more than 100 cases each day, with the highest being 135 new cases reported on Thursday.

Testing positivity soared to 39% for the week ending Saturday, more than double the previous week, and the highest testing positivity in Scott County since the beginning of the pandemic.

What’s more, the Dept. of Health has reported four covid-related deaths in the past week, bringing the total number of covid deaths locally to 96.

The new numbers aren’t necessarily surprising; the amount of sickness has overwhelmed local physician offices and medical clinics. With the new data, about 4% of Scott Countians are currently sick with covid. More than 1,000 Scott Countians have been infected with covid since the beginning of January.

Fortunately, the omicron variant of the virus continues to cause relatively mild illness in most people, especially those who have been vaccinated. Many Scott Countians who have been sick have reported mild flu-like symptoms or symptoms consistent with the common cold.

Nevertheless, the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to rise. As of Saturday, there were more than 3,100 covid patients hospitalized across the state. The all-time high was 3,700 people hospitalized during the delta surge in September.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, there were 556 covid patients hospitalized as of Saturday. The all-time high in East Tennessee was 757, also in September.

Of the hospitalized patients in the East Tennessee region, 120 were sick enough to require ICU care, and 72 were on a ventilator.

The number of ICU beds available in the region’s 19 hospitals has dropped to a critical point. As of Saturday, only five ICU beds were open. A little more than 4 in 10 of all ICU patients in those 19 hospitals had covid.

The state’s new numbers reflect that the omicron surge has not yet peaked in Tennessee; there were almost 17,000 new cases per day across the state for the week ending Saturday.

However, if Tennessee follows the trend that has been seen in areas where omicron emerged sooner than it did in the Volunteer State, the virus should peak soon, after which numbers will begin to drop.

It’s too soon to tell whether the week-long school closure due to wintry weather had an impact on the level of sickness being seen. For the week ending Saturday, 1 in 5 of Scott County’s 536 new covid cases were in school-aged children.