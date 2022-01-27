26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
News Local News Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick
NewsLocal News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

More than 530 new cases reported in a single week

By Independent Herald
Updated:

A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.

The extent of the omicron-fueled surge of Covid-19 in Scott County was cast in a new light on Wednesday, with new data from the TN Dept. of Health showing that the county’s number of active coronavirus cases — already near a record high — had increased by 72% in just one week.

The new data indicated that there were 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County as of Saturday, up from 493 just one week earlier. Prior to the past week, there had never been more than 511 active cases of Covid-19 at any one time in Scott County. That number was seen in September, amid the delta-fueled surge of the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there had never been as many as 100 new cases of covid reported in a single day in Scott County until last week — when the Dept. of Health reported four consecutive days of more than 100 cases each day, with the highest being 135 new cases reported on Thursday.

Testing positivity soared to 39% for the week ending Saturday, more than double the previous week, and the highest testing positivity in Scott County since the beginning of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

What’s more, the Dept. of Health has reported four covid-related deaths in the past week, bringing the total number of covid deaths locally to 96.

The new numbers aren’t necessarily surprising; the amount of sickness has overwhelmed local physician offices and medical clinics. With the new data, about 4% of Scott Countians are currently sick with covid. More than 1,000 Scott Countians have been infected with covid since the beginning of January.

Fortunately, the omicron variant of the virus continues to cause relatively mild illness in most people, especially those who have been vaccinated. Many Scott Countians who have been sick have reported mild flu-like symptoms or symptoms consistent with the common cold.

Nevertheless, the number of people hospitalized with the virus continues to rise. As of Saturday, there were more than 3,100 covid patients hospitalized across the state. The all-time high was 3,700 people hospitalized during the delta surge in September.

In the East Tennessee region of Knoxville and surrounding areas, including Scott County, there were 556 covid patients hospitalized as of Saturday. The all-time high in East Tennessee was 757, also in September.

Of the hospitalized patients in the East Tennessee region, 120 were sick enough to require ICU care, and 72 were on a ventilator.

The number of ICU beds available in the region’s 19 hospitals has dropped to a critical point. As of Saturday, only five ICU beds were open. A little more than 4 in 10 of all ICU patients in those 19 hospitals had covid.

The state’s new numbers reflect that the omicron surge has not yet peaked in Tennessee; there were almost 17,000 new cases per day across the state for the week ending Saturday.

However, if Tennessee follows the trend that has been seen in areas where omicron emerged sooner than it did in the Volunteer State, the virus should peak soon, after which numbers will begin to drop.

It’s too soon to tell whether the week-long school closure due to wintry weather had an impact on the level of sickness being seen. For the week ending Saturday, 1 in 5 of Scott County’s 536 new covid cases were in school-aged children.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more
Local News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more
Region/State

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster. After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more
Local News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more
Region/State

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster. After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN