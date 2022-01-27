0.3 F
Oneida
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Sports Oneida Basketball: Oneida brings the intensity in win over Wartburg
Basketball: Oneida brings the intensity in win over Wartburg

Caden Rector attempts a layup during Oneida's win at Coalfield on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 | Sarah Dunlap/IH
Oneida remained unbeaten in District 3-A play with a 69-48 win over Wartburg on Thursday. The Indians set the tone early with smothering defense, forcing Wartburg into 13 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and leading by double-digits before the Bulldogs scored their first point. Wartburg was eventually able to settle down, but the Indians had jumped out to a 17-point lead by that point.

Oneida remained unbeaten in District 3-A play with a 69-48 win over Wartburg on Thursday.

The Indians set the tone early with smothering defense, forcing Wartburg into 13 turnovers in the first quarter alone, and leading by double-digits before the Bulldogs scored their first point.

Wartburg was eventually able to settle down, but the Indians had jumped out to a 17-point lead by that point.

Once the Bulldogs did settle down, they were able to keep things somewhat interesting, and cut the deficit to 10 points early in the third quarter.

The Indians went nearly three and a half minutes without a point to start the third, before Jacob Perry hit a 3-pointer to give his team a 38-25 lead.

Oneida then went ahead by as much as 20 points, but struggled against an inspired Wartburg defense in the fourth quarter.

Rylin Duncan scored 17 points to lead the Indians. Caden Rector added 12, finishing in double digits for a second straight game. Jacob Perry had 10.

Wartburg was led by Tanner Johnson with 15.

Oneida out-rebounded Wartburg 27-18. Xavier Shoemaker had eight boards.

The Indians turned the ball over 26 times and struggled at the free throw line, finishing 10 of 24 at the stripe. But they made up for the negatives with their defensive intensity, which forced the Bulldogs into 26 turnovers.

Oneida was playing without leading scorer Mason Keeton, who is out with an injury.

The win kept the Indians atop the district standings, while Wartburg continues to struggle in league play.

ONEIDA (69): Duncan 17, Rector 12, Perf 10, Spradlin 8, Brawner 8, Limburg 5, Bell 3, B. West 2, Anderson 2, Shoemaker 1.

WARTBURG (48): Johnson 15, Hines 9, Thomas 7, Blalock 5, Queeney 3, Swint 3, Goode 2, Jones 2.

