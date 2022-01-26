26.3 F
Oneida
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...
Sports Scott Basketball: Morrow, West accomplish career goals in win at Cosby
SportsScott

Basketball: Morrow, West accomplish career goals in win at Cosby

Scott High's Trey Morrow gets to the rim for two of his 33 during the Highlanders' win over Cosby on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 | Matt Boyatt/IH
By Independent Herald
Updated:

COSBY — Trey Morrow scored 37 points and moved into second place on Scott High’s career scoring list. Luke West scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. And the Highlanders pulled away late for a 67-42 win over Cosby on Tuesday (Jan. 25), completing a season sweep of the Eagles. The game was […]

COSBY — Trey Morrow scored 37 points and moved into second place on Scott High’s career scoring list. Luke West scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. And the Highlanders pulled away late for a 67-42 win over Cosby on Tuesday (Jan. 25), completing a season sweep of the Eagles.

The game was much closer than the one played at Highlander Gymnasium just two weeks ago. In that one, Scott High overwhelmed the Eagles, winning by 50.

But the Tuesday night rematch in Cocke County was competitive throughout. The Highlanders never trailed after the game’s opening minutes, but led by only four points after the first quarter and by just six at the intermission before beginning to pull away in the second half.

The game featured a testy officiating crew — both Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers and Cosby coach Cody Lowe were sat down with technical fouls — and a boat-load of 3-pointers.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Cosby’s first four shots from the field were 3-pointers. Paxton Coggins had eight points in the first quarter, which might have been enough for the Eagles to have the early lead if not for Morrow.

The Highlanders’ Mr. Basketball candidate had 11 points in the first quarter. Morrow entered the game needing 21 points to tie Highlander great Kyle Keeton for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list, at 2,728. For a while, it looked like he might get there by halftime.

But Cosby was able to tighten down on Morrow in the second quarter. The Highlanders made up for it by distributing scoring among five different players. West, Dalton Prewitt and Skye Babb all had 3-point shots to help the Highlanders stay in front at halftime, despite a big second quarter by Cosby’s Shayden O’Dell, who scored eight of his 12 points in the waning stages of the second period.

Morrow scored nine points in the third quarter, and moved into second place on the all-time scoring list with a put-back dunk.

Just minutes later, West scored his 1,000th career point — becoming the 16th player in school history to do so — on a jumper in the paint.

Morrow then kicked it into high gear in the fourth quarter, closing out the game with 11 points as the Highlanders pulled away for the 25-point win.

Morrow had a double-double, also finishing with 10 rebounds, along with five assists and five steals.

SCOTT (67): Morrow 37, West 16, Jeffers 4, Prewitt 3, Babb 3, Brumett 2, Woodward 2.

COSBY (42): Coggins 14, O’Dell 12, Green 5, Askew 3, Shropshier 3, Shults 3, Poe 2.

- Advertisement -
Independent Herald
Contact the Independent Herald at newsroom@ihoneida.com. Follow us on Twitter, @indherald.
- Advertisement -
Latest news
Eye to the Sky

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more
Local News

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more
Region/State

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Lady Highlanders surge in 4th quarter for win at Cosby

Independent Herald - 0
COSBY — Things seemed to be teetering on the verge of disaster. After trailing at halftime, Cosby had surged ahead for a 36-30 lead at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Related news
Scott

Basketball: Scott High comes from behind to defeat Anderson County

Independent Herald - 0
CLINTON — The first time Scott High and Anderson County played, the clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter of a Highlander blowout win. In...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott High avenges loss to Halls

Independent Herald - 0
HUNTSVILLE — In its first district matchup with Halls, Scott High never led. The Highlanders trailed by as much as 15 in the fourth...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott defeats Campbell County for a third time, 72-60

Independent Herald - 0
LAFOLLETTE — Scott High began the post-Christmas portion of its schedule on Tuesday (Jan. 4) by defeating Campbell County for the third time this...
Read more
Scott

Basketball: Scott rolls to 21-point win over Powell

Independent Herald - 0
This time, there would be no fourth quarter comeback. This time, there was no need for one. That Scott...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Founded in America's 200th year, in the spirit of '76, the Independent Herald is the award-winning voice of Scott County, Tenn. and Big South Fork Country — the heart of the Cumberlands!

The Latest

Eye to the Sky: Snow possible Friday, but impactful accumulation unlikely

Eye to the Sky Ben Garrett - 0
Some light snow is in the forecast for Friday, but don’t expect much in the way of accumulation — maybe a glorified dusting, at...
Read more

Covid explosion continues in Scott County; 4% of population currently sick

Local News Independent Herald - 0
A week ago, the number of active coronavirus cases in Scott County was approaching a record high, as the omicron variant fueled a surge of new cases. One week later, the number of active cases has increased by more than 70% in just seven days, as new cases explode. There are currently 848 active cases of Covid-19 in Scott County — about 4% of the county's population — and more than 1,000 new cases of covid have been reported in the month of January, including 536 last week alone. One in five of the new cases last week were in school-aged children. Fortunately, omicron continues to cause only mild illness in most, but the number of hospitalizations continues to rise across the state, and available ICU beds in East Tennessee have dropped to a critically low point. The Dept. of Health reported four covid-related deaths in Scott County last week.
Read more

Jim Cooper, the congressman at the heart of redistricting efforts that ultimately split Scott County, announces retirement

Region/State Independent Herald - 0
Jim Cooper, the Nashville Democrat whose congressional seat was at the apparent heart of Republicans' redistricting efforts, announced Wednesday that he will retire from Congress, acknowledging that he does not have a path to re-election after Nashville was split between three congressional districts that traditionally vote Republican. Cooper once represented Scott County as part of the 4th Congressional District in the '80s and early '90s.
Read more

E-Edition

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stay in the know by signing up for our newsletter.

We will never sell or spam your email address.

© Liberty Press Inc./Independent Herald | Oneida, TN