Basketball: Morrow, West accomplish career goals in win at Cosby

COSBY — Trey Morrow scored 37 points and moved into second place on Scott High’s career scoring list. Luke West scored 16 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. And the Highlanders pulled away late for a 67-42 win over Cosby on Tuesday (Jan. 25), completing a season sweep of the Eagles.

The game was much closer than the one played at Highlander Gymnasium just two weeks ago. In that one, Scott High overwhelmed the Eagles, winning by 50.

But the Tuesday night rematch in Cocke County was competitive throughout. The Highlanders never trailed after the game’s opening minutes, but led by only four points after the first quarter and by just six at the intermission before beginning to pull away in the second half.

The game featured a testy officiating crew — both Scott High coach Jordan Jeffers and Cosby coach Cody Lowe were sat down with technical fouls — and a boat-load of 3-pointers.

- Advertisement -

In fact, Cosby’s first four shots from the field were 3-pointers. Paxton Coggins had eight points in the first quarter, which might have been enough for the Eagles to have the early lead if not for Morrow.

The Highlanders’ Mr. Basketball candidate had 11 points in the first quarter. Morrow entered the game needing 21 points to tie Highlander great Kyle Keeton for second place on the school’s all-time scoring list, at 2,728. For a while, it looked like he might get there by halftime.

But Cosby was able to tighten down on Morrow in the second quarter. The Highlanders made up for it by distributing scoring among five different players. West, Dalton Prewitt and Skye Babb all had 3-point shots to help the Highlanders stay in front at halftime, despite a big second quarter by Cosby’s Shayden O’Dell, who scored eight of his 12 points in the waning stages of the second period.

Morrow scored nine points in the third quarter, and moved into second place on the all-time scoring list with a put-back dunk.

Just minutes later, West scored his 1,000th career point — becoming the 16th player in school history to do so — on a jumper in the paint.

Morrow then kicked it into high gear in the fourth quarter, closing out the game with 11 points as the Highlanders pulled away for the 25-point win.

Morrow had a double-double, also finishing with 10 rebounds, along with five assists and five steals.

SCOTT (67): Morrow 37, West 16, Jeffers 4, Prewitt 3, Babb 3, Brumett 2, Woodward 2.

COSBY (42): Coggins 14, O’Dell 12, Green 5, Askew 3, Shropshier 3, Shults 3, Poe 2.